Thoroughly Modern Māui influenced by Māoridom's greatest showmen

Thoroughly Modern Maui will be performed by Rutene Spooner during the Nelson Arts Festival in October.

A traditional Māori cabaret has been given a modern twist by a talented showman who promises a night of “pure entertainment” for his audiences.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Rutene Spooner (Ngāti Porou and Ngāruahine) will be performing at the Nelson Arts Festival in October as part of two shows: Pīpī Paopao and Thoroughly Modern Māui.

With Thoroughly Modern Māui, audiences will be taken on a journey that shows mythological figure Māui as a musical rock star.

Audiences could expect all the essences of traditional Māori cabaret, and the show was influenced by performers like Howard Morrison, Prince Tui Teka, and other Māori performers – “great showmen.”

supplied Rutene Spooner says his performance is influenced by his whakapapa and classic showmen like Howard Morrison.

“As a Māori entertainer, that’s my genealogy. We have a similar outlook on life.”

The show would be a gentle challenge for both Māori and non-Māori, and would explore complex ideas about modern life, while also hearkening back to the classic shows and showmen of the 70s and 80s.

For example, one of the songs Spooner performed was called “Goodie Oodie Oodie Oodie in my Hoodie” and was about racial profiling against Māori, performed in the style of a 60s doo-wop song.

Spooner said “the cool thing” about the show was that while it was presented in a very theatrical form, it was very contemporary, and was “pure entertainment.”

“It’s kaupapa driven entertainment.”

Spooner would also be performing the show Pīpī Paopao for toddlers and their parents at pre-schools and kindergartens around the region.

Pīpī Paopao would show Spooner imitating New Zealand’s birdlife to teach the children about the natural world around them.

Spooner said he had written it for ages three to five. The artist had based the performance on interactions with his three-year-old daughter.

Pīpī Paopao was cabaret in its most basic form, a story or “direct yarn” that was shared through song, Spooner said.

“It’s cabaret for toddlers.”

Pīpī Paopao and Thoroughly Modern Māui will be performed as part of the Nelson Arts Festival.