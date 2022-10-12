Comedian to perform back-to-back shows in Nelson

Comedian and actor Pax Assadi will perform in Nelson in October for the arts festival.

A comedy legend is coming to Nelson for two shows after lockdown caused the cancellation of his show last year.

Raised by Refugees creator and comedian Pax Assadi will be performing back-to-back shows of his comedy act Handsome Boy on Friday, October 21 at the Theatre Royal.

Assadi has been part of the New Zealand comedy scene for 11 years. He is currently a co-host on TV show The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

Assadi said he was looking forward to coming to Nelson. Handsome Boy was based on his life growing up with his family in South Auckland.

Supplied Pax Assadi says his comedy is based on his and his family’s real life experiences.

“A lot of it is reflecting on the awkward things that you've been through in your life, and kind of reconciling that stuff through comedy.”

Assadi said, despite being a stand-up comedian for 11 years, he had never been on a national tour. He would be travelling the country for seven to eight weeks.

The comedian was booked to come to Nelson last year, but sadly had to cancel due to lockdown.

“That would have been the first time I've done an hour of stand-up in Nelson ever.”

Last year, tickets for Assadi’s show at the Boathouse sold out, so this year Assadi will be performing at the Theatre Royal in Nelson for two shows.

Assadi said while his material was mostly the same from that show, he had come up with a couple new stories for audiences in the past year, many of them to do with Covid-19.

“But yeah, like I said, Nelson's never seen this. I could do a show from nine years ago and Nelson wouldn't know,” the comedian joked.

Assadi said he enjoyed making fun of himself, his family, and the quirks of the people around him.

The vibe of his show was “we’re all in this together.” Laughing at each other and ourselves was a “sign of unity,” Assadi said.

The two shows would not be recorded and placed online.

There was a real beauty in a comedy show existing just between the comedian and the audience, Assadi said, such as when there was an unexpected moment that happened and the crowd reacted to it.

Assadi said he wanted to thank his audience for the money they paid to see him, which would be used to pay for a new deck, he joked.

“Thank you so much. I really appreciate it. I'm excited. I'm excited to come to Nelson.”

Handsome Boy will be performed at the Theatre Royal on Friday, October 21. One showing at 6.30pm, and the other at 8pm. Tickets can be bought here.