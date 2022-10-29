Storytellers including new deputy-mayor head to the couch to share

What do a tsunami, a rambunctious puppy, and Perth Zoo all have in common? According to Couch Stories creator Jo Ann Firestone, they’re all key elements of some pretty good yarns to listen to.

Live storytelling event Couch Stories will return to Nelson for an hour-and-a-half long show at the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts on Wednesday.

Presented by Firestone and co-host John Pinel, the theme of the night will be “What Now?” with 12 performers sharing stories of past predicaments and the ways they managed to escape them.

Storytellers include Uniquely Nelson general manager Simon Duffy, Nelson deputy-mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, and tiny-home builder Eva Pomeroy.

READ MORE:

* By sharing our stories, we feel less alone, says photographer and storyteller seeking Nelson subjects

* A free webisode concert series to celebrate Matariki

* Why the new Unsolved Mysteries made some big changes to the beloved series



BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF New Nelson deputy-mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens will be taking part in the show.

Firestone said Couch Stories was based on US podcast and live performance The Moth, and followed the idea of telling a story without pictures or notes in five minutes, while following a provided theme.

The popular show was held once to twice a year in Nelson since its inception in 2012, until the COVID-19 pandemic placed the event on pause.

The theme was broad and the stories that emerged from it were eclectic. One was about the storyteller's grandfather and a tsunami. Another was about getting a puppy versus the reality of owning a pet, and one was about a strange encounter at Perth Zoo.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took part in Couch Stories in 2014, and was a “natural storyteller,” Firestone says.

Half of the storytellers planned for the original 2019 showing of “What Now?” have been retained, which was “really exciting,” with an additional five newcomers getting on the couch for the first time.

The storytellers came from a range of ages and backgrounds, and were chosen by Firestone herself.

The Couch Stories creator said she had a knack for seeking out natural storytellers who were at ease at sharing themselves with other people.

She joked that sometimes people ran away from her on the street due to knowing she would ask them to take part.

Previous performers include Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who in 2014 took part in the show for its theme, “Anything But Politics.”

The then Labour MP told a story about her grandmother's eccentric walking group – even taking off a trench-coat half-way through to show the outfit her grandmother wore while walking.

Arden was a gifted storyteller, Firestone said. A storyteller needed to be someone who could easily carry an audience with them as they moved through their narrative.

“People are intrinsically wired to listen to stories.”

As for “What Now?”, Firestone said the upcoming show promised to be fun, with some laugh out loud moments.

Couch Stories will take place on Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm, with the lobby opening at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased for $15 plus booking-fee here.