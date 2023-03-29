What's On in Nelson-Tasman: your entertainment guide

The Nelson Fringe Festival is on with an eclectic range of 40 shows across 10 days in three venues. See https://www.nelsonfringe.co.nz/ for details and ticket information.

Wolves, a local originals band playing an eclectic mix of rock, funk and jazz, return to the Boatshed on Friday, March 31 for a charity gig to support another good cause, SPCA Nelson. Tickets $20, to purchase text 0276921378 with your name and the number of tickets. Payment to 03-1709-0407160-003, quote your name and cellphone number.

Penny Ashton's Promise and Promiscuity is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by heading to all its favourite venues. Having recently wowed Nelson with Olive Copperbottom and Showy Ovaries, Ashton is back and can't wait to jump about with excitement on the gorgeous Theatre Royal stage once more. Saturday April 1, 7.30pm, tickets $25-$38.

Tuku 23 Heritage Walk. All of April make your way around Whakatū discovering hidden secrets and finding the answers to the Nelson libraries heritage hunt. Grab a map and set of clues from any of the three library branches and return completed maps to be in to win a Tuku23 prize at the end of the month.

Higgins Heritage Park Steam Up and Open Day, Sunday, April 2, 10am to 3pm, 222 Pigeon Valley Road, Wakefield, including traction engine and jigger rides. Family friendly day out. Higgins Heritage Park is a family of working museums of heritage/museum and living history activities of Nelson's forefathers.

Willow Bank Heritage Village will be celebrating the apple and pear harvest on Sunday April 2, 10am to 3pm. Bring your apples and pears on April 2 and squeeze it in one of the existing presses and take your juice home. Juice bags are available for sale as a fundraiser for Willow Bank. There is no cost for pressing the fruit. However, there is a $5 per adult and $2 per child entry fee into Willow Bank Heritage Village, 79 Wakefield-Kohatu Highway.

Children’s Day on Sunday, April 2, 11am to 2pm is partnering with the Richmond Aquatic Centre for an afternoon of interactive games and activities. Enjoy the fun-filled pools for a gold coin entry or take part in outdoor activities the whole family can join, including an inflatable whale, an inflatable obstacle race and slide, balloon twisting with Flossie, music with Kath Bee, Mr Science, Fairy Lou, as well as some local clubs. Bring a picnic and enjoy some quality time with your children.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Wairoa Gorge Mountain Bike Park near Nelson has some of the best hand built tracks in the world.

The Wairoa Bike Park 'The Gorge' is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Gorge is owned and operated by the Nelson Mountain Bike Club. Bookings are preferred via www.thegorge.nz

Motueka Sunday Market is in Decks Reserve Carpark, by the library - weekly, from 8am. Supporting Local businesses for over 35 years. Fresh produce, small goods, artisan creations, arts and crafts. Every Sunday, https://motuekasundaymarket.co.nz

The Nelson Market is on every Saturday, Montgomery Square, in the heart of Nelson city. So grab your friends and family and head on down to this local institution. Covid restrictions apply.

The Nelson Farmers Market is in Halifax St beside Elma Turner Library between 8am and 1.30pm every Wednesday, rain or shine. Fresh, local and seasonal produce, food stalls and gourmet food items from all over the top of the south can be purchased.

Takaka's Village Market is held each Saturday at the Takaka Library Carpark, 9am and 1.30pm.