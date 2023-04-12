What's On in Nelson: your entertainment guide

Visitors walk over the dam at the Brook Waimarama Sanctuary whgich will hold an open day on Sunday.

The Sound of Music is brought to vibrant life by the Nelson Youth Theatre, with shows at 2pm and 7pm from Wednesday April 12 to Friday April 14 at the Theatre Royal. The musical includes such memorable songs as Edelweiss, My Favourite things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Every Mountain, So Long Farewell, and of course The Sound of Music. It’s the perfect family holiday treat. Tickets $19 to $29.

The Brook Waimarama Sanctuary will throw open its doors this Sunday for its Big Green Day Out. There will be free entry to the 700-hectare beech forest sanctuary from 10am-4pm. Visitors can explore the bush tracks or take a guided walk and take part in a trap making workshop. There will also be a kids art zone, food trucks and a presentation on the recently introduced kākāriki karaka. The event will be rescheduled if the weather is bad. For more information go to the Brook Sanctuary Facebook page. The sanctuary is open Tuesday to Sunday 9am to 5pm during the school holidays.

Nelson Jewellery Week kicks off from Thursday April 13-23. It includes 35 exhibitions with participants from around the country, Australia, and the United Kingdom; 15 workshops and masterclasses aimed at beginners and early career makers as well as experienced jewellers; panel discussions to share current contemporary jewellery discourse; floor talks with makers speaking about their practice; activations and events around the central city including the much anticipated pin swap, Buildings Need Jewellery, and Pecha Kucha. For more details see https://www.nelsonjewelleryweek.nz/

Much Ado About Nothing: Nelson’s award-winning Shakespeare travelling troupe wind up their second season with their “rockabilly retelling” of the classic comedy at the Theatre Royal on Saturday, April 15 at 7pm. Tickets from $30.

Tuku 23 Heritage Walk: Make your way around Whakatū discovering hidden secrets and finding the answers to Nelson libraries’ heritage hunt. Grab a map and set of clues from any of the city’s three libraries and return completed maps to be in to win the Tuku 23 prize at the end of the month.

The Nelson Giants take on the Franklin Bulls in NBL basketball action at the Trafalgar Centre on Saturday April 15, at 5pm. A halftime show includes the chance to win prizes.

The Sri Lankan New Year Festival, Avurudu, will be hosted by the local Sri Lankan community at Anzac Park, 9am to 3pm on Saturday, April 15. Sri Lankan traditions, music, games and food will be on offer.

Empowered Allyship with Q-Youth: Learn more about the principles of good allyship with a special community korero from Q-Youth. This will look at current statistics, the importance of pronouns, dispel common misconceptions, and provide overall tips on good allyship. Sunday April 16, 2pm at Elma Turner Library.

Waimea Harriers opens its winter season on Saturday April 15. Meet at the Totara Picnic area, Moturoa/Rabbit Island for a light-hearted, all-ages, fun, free, four-person team relay event with walking and running options on a 3.5km course. Registration from 1.45pm and teams are selected at 2.15pm. Make sure you arrive in plenty of time for team selection. The event will start at 2:30pm.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Wairoa Bike Park in the Wairoa Gorge is one of the best in the country.

The Wairoa Bike Park 'The Gorge' is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Gorge is owned and operated by the Nelson Mountain Bike Club. Bookings are preferred via www.thegorge.nz

Motueka Sunday Market is in Decks Reserve Carpark, by the library - weekly, from 8am. Supporting Local businesses for over 35 years. Fresh produce, small goods, artisan creations, arts and crafts. Every Sunday, https://motuekasundaymarket.co.nz

The Nelson Market is on every Saturday, Montgomery Square, in the heart of Nelson city. So grab your friends and family and head on down to this local institution. Covid restrictions apply.

The Nelson Farmers Market is in Halifax St beside Elma Turner Library between 8am and 1.30pm every Wednesday, rain or shine. Fresh, local and seasonal produce, food stalls and gourmet food items from all over the top of the south can be purchased.

Takaka's Village Market is held each Saturday at the Takaka Library Carpark, 9am and 1.30pm.