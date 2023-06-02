Fresh, funny twist on Shakespeare and modern life

Mark Hadlow and Lara Macgregor star in Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Rd, at the Theatre Royal.

REVIEW: “You’re pathetic.”

“No, I’m an understudy. There’s not much difference, but there is one.”

Poor Tom Macbeth. And pity his wife. It’s the opening night of their theatre company’s production of Macbeth, but the bitter, self-sabotaging Tom, played by Mark Hadlow, is struggling with his fading career and the injustices of life in 2023.

His business partner and wife of 30 years, Jo (Lara Macgregor), is out of sympathy and busy polishing her own star as Lady Macbeth – and what exactly is she doing with her young, handsome co-star playmate while drink-sodden Tom languishes in the dressing room?

The stakes are high – tonight is their chance to be noticed by Taika Waititi, who’s unexpectedly in the audience. But as the minutes tick down to curtain rise, Tom and Jo are bickering, exposing Tom’s pettiness and inability to help himself.

Just as the audience begins to get exasperated with the wild insecurities of another poorly-behaved older man unable to cope with modern life, Tom gets a shot at redemption.

The chuckles from the audience began a few seconds in to Mr and Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Road, which opened at the Theatre Royal on Thursday night. The sold-out house obviously enjoyed seeing these two industry titans rip into the brand-new Nelson Professional Theatre Company’s first play.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Macgregor and Hadlow are both masters of their craft.

Both masters of their craft, Hadlow and Macgregor loaded each line with shades of emotion, their chemistry obvious and full of the love and exasperation of Tom and Jo’s 30 years of marriage.

The actors switch adroitly from pathos to comedy, with clever lighting, sound, movement, and dry ice swiftly moving the action between a warmly-lit dressing room and the giddying experience of being an actor alone onstage. This seamless agility demonstrates Hadlow and Macgregor's seasoned professionalism.

Gregory Cooper’s entertaining script raises a flag for how tough it is to make a living from the craft these days in a massively fluctuating arts and entertainment ecosystem. Numbers of followers now replace talent, and a flourishing social media following is as important as talent, drive and connections, if not more so.

Modern, fresh, funny, and helmed by two of the best and most experienced actors in New Zealand, Mr and Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Road is a fast-paced crowd-pleaser and drew a standing ovation as the curtain fell.

It will more than entertain those who don’t know their Shakespeare and absolutely delight those who do.

REVIEW: Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Road, The Professional Theatre Company, Theatre Royal, Nelson, June 1-15, Reviewed by Naomi Arnold