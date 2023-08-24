What's on in Nelson-Tasman: your entertainment guide

The NZ String Quartet will perform at the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts on Friday.

NZ String Quartet: Audiences in Nelson will be treated to three works of celebration as part of the quartet’s Woven Pathways national tour, exploring the composer’s lives, loves and humanity: Prokofiev #1; Ross Harris String Quartet #9; Smetana From My Life. Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, Friday, August 25, 7.30pm, tickets $5-$5.

90s Nostalgia: DJamie has been DJing and producing different sounds since 2012 from disco, Motown to the latest released music. The Boathouse, Friday, August 25, 8pm, tickets $10.

Dance Through The Years: Join The Wakatū Dance Theatre as they dance through the 50s, 60s and 70s with music that will transport you back in time.The stage will light up with a delightful variety of genres, showcasing studios from around the region. Theatre Royal, Friday August 25, 7pm; Saturday, August 26 1.30pm, 7pm, tickets $20.

Repair Cafe: A free monthly event helping you to repair your items, save resources and build community - brought to you by the Nelson Tasman Climate Forum, held at the Habitat Hub (Restore), 166 Tahunanui Drive, Friday, August 25, 10am-1pm. One item will be accepted per household, although if it’s not too busy, additional items may be repaired.

He Wānanga Waiata Māori: Learn to sing waiata Māori over four sessions, with the option to perform during the Nelson Women's Centre Suffrage celebration on September 19. This course is for wāhine who are new to singing, have some skills, or those wanting to develop their confidence in singing within a group. First class, Nelson Women’s Centre, Friday, August 25, 9.30am-12pm, $48 for centre members for four sessions, $60 non-members.

New Zealand International Film Festival: An awesome and diverse selection of movies from all around the globe and some early premieres you can see before their national release dates. Suter Theatre, August 23-September 10, tickets $18 from State Cinemas.

Refinery Artspace: See a diverse range of exhibitions including Terra Obscura by photographic artist Clayton Morgan; Will You Collapse In This Recess; The Indivisible View? by poet and artist Rosa McGregor and Te Haerenga, a solo exhibition by Isaac Anderson, and Shelter by textile artist Val Griffith-Jones. Runs until September 9.

My Time, My Life: Discover new hobbies and connect with like-minded people in a series of showcase events run by different hobby groups in Nelson. Future events will be held on August 20 at Saxton Oval and will cover everything from coin collecting to mahjong, flower pressing, and music.

Pro-wrestling: Witness high flying, hard hitting, live entertainment featuring “The 225kg Man Mountain” Adam Avalanche, Blenheim’s own “Kiwi Bomber” Taylor Adams, Nelson locals “The New Zealand Dream” Luke Clementson and the New Zealand All Star wrestling champion Brook Duncan. Club Waimea, Saturday, August 26, tickets $15-$25.

Pretzel making for kids: A pretzel-making workshop, suitable for children aged 8 and above, involving boiling and baking to impart the pretzel's signature golden hue and tantalizing texture. Saturday, August 26, 2pm-4pm, Riverside Community Cultural Centre, tickets $10.

Planting Day: Forest & Bird's annual planting day of 1000 trees continues at one of Marlborough's remnant forest gems at the Ronga Reserve, Rai Valley, with towering totara and matai. Planting and ongoing forest restoration has been occurring at the site for over 10 years. Meet on site at 10am, or at the Brick Oven, Rai Valley, at 9.45am, Saturday August 26.

Ruby Bay Store Comedy Showcase: Join one-liner guy Tom Baker, joke machine Maurice Davies, magic man Steve Wilbury, Californian refugee Todd Hopkins and newcomer to the Nelson scene, the award-winning Jennifer-Rose for store’s first ever comedy showcase. Saturday, August 26, 7pm, tickets $20.

Music Mix: A free music experience for all held at Victory Community Centre, Saturday August 26, 11am, The Nile Street Project.

Elton John vs Billy Joel: The hit tribute show Elton John vs Billy Joel comes to The Theatre Royal Nelson as part of a national tour, Sunday August 27, 7.30pm, tickets $35-$50.

Tasman Mako vs North Harbour: Hopefully with the Ranfurly Shield in their trophy cabinet, the Mako will take on the boys from the north at Trafalgar Park, Sunday, August 27, 2.05pm kick-off.

Experience India: The purpose of this unique event is to create a memorable experience for the local community. It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase different aspects of Indian cuisine and the rich associated culture, Saxton Field, Sunday, August 27, lunch 12pm-2pm; dinner 5pm-7pm, $30 for sit-down dinners, but there will also be Indian food stalls.

Mini birthday: Minis In Nelson Inc will be at The Old Domain at Rabbit Island for a BBQ, Sunday August 27, from 11am to celebrate the Mini’s 64th birthday. If you bring your Classic Mini or BMW Mini we will shout you a sausage sizzle.

Brunch in the Park: The Isel Park market team is bringing a brunch rendezvous on Saturdays over winter. Not a full market, but some food carts, music and a beautiful garden to enjoy. This event will go ahead on fine days only so follow Isel Market social media for updates. Dogs on leads are welcome.

The Wairoa Bike Park: 'The Gorge' is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Gorge is owned and operated by the Nelson Mountain Bike Club. Bookings are preferred via www.thegorge.nz

Motueka Sunday Market: In Decks Reserve Carpark, by the library - weekly, from 8am. Supporting Local businesses for over 35 years. Fresh produce, small goods, artisan creations, arts and crafts. Every Sunday, https://motuekasundaymarket.co.nz

The Nelson Market: On every Saturday, Montgomery Square, in the heart of Nelson city. So grab your friends and family and head on down to this local institution.

The Nelson Farmers Market: Halifax St beside Elma Turner Library between 8am and 1.30pm every Wednesday, rain or shine. Fresh, local and seasonal produce, food stalls and gourmet food items from all over the top of the south can be purchased.

Takaka's Village Market: Each Saturday at the Takaka Library Carpark, 9am and 1.30pm.

