What's on in Nelson-Tasman: your entertainment guide

Austen Found: The Undiscovered Musicals of Jane Austen with Penny Ashton, centre Lori Dungey and Jamie Burgess comes to Nelson’s Boathouse on Friday.

Austen Found: Addicted to Darcy? Lost all Sense and Sensibility? Bonkers for Big Balls? Well put down your cross-stitching and join Penny Ashton, Lori Dungey and Jamie Burgess, as they swoon, romp, and pianoforte their way through an entirely improvised Austenian Musical. The Boathouse, Friday, September 22, 8pm, tickets $25.

NBS Live Lounge: The Nelson Jazz Club is pleased to present Ampersand at the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts. Ampersand play jazz, blues and funky grooves with a mix of originals with old and modern standards. Friday, September 22, 5pm.

Mandarin and Tea Taster: For Chinese Language Week, come along to have a go on greeting and counting in Mandarin as well as cha-tasting (oolong tea). Elma Turner Library, Friday, September 22, 3pm.

Voices from the Fox: Stories of the characters associated with the ship "Edwin Fox" and the astonishing varied career of the boat itself, including how it was narrowly saved from destruction. It is now on public display in Picton. A presentation by Nigel Costley, author of Teak and Tide, a history of the old ship, built in India in 1853. Senior Citizens Hall, Tākaka, Friday, September 22, 10am.

Outdoor Family Movie Night: Watch Mamma Mia under the stars, bundle up and bring your comfiest blankets, cushions, and a snuggly jacket. Decks Reserve, Motueka, Friday, September 22, 7pm.

Nelson Home and Garden Show: Packed with all the ideas and information that you need to transform your surroundings into the space you’ve always dreamed of, including ask an expert sessions on everything from painting like a pro to solar power and decluttering. Saxton Stadium, Friday, September 22-Sunday September 24 from 10am.

Wedding Pop-up Shop: Nelson Tasman Hospice have been donated a wide range of brand-new wedding dresses, bridal party dresses and accessories to sell by a local family.This donation is a powerful gift that will help support the sustainability of hospice services in our region. From September 22-25 you will have a four-day window to find your perfect wedding dress at a pop-up shop in the old Variety Store in the Wakatu Carpark, 60 Achilles Avenue, Nelson between 12pm–7pm. Bookings required to try on wedding dresses on www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/wedding-dress-fitting-request/

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Kids: Nelson Youth Theatre Company proudly presents Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS, a delightful show based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Theatre Royal, Wedensday September 20-Saturday, September 23, (Weds-Fri 6pm, Saturday, 10am, 12pm, 2pm) tickets, adults $23, under-19 $15.

Journey: Join the Celtic Pipe Band Nelson for an afternoon of entertainment, with performances of both traditional and contemporary music from the past and present. Nelson College of Musical Arts, Saturday, September 23, 2pm, tickets $25-$35.

Nelson Repair Café: A free monthly event helping you to repair your items, save resources and build community - brought to you by the Nelson Tasman Climate Forum, held at the Habitat Hub (Restore), 166 Tahunanui Drive. One item will be accepted per household, although if it’s not too busy, additional items may be repaired. Saturday, September 23,10am-1pm.

Daylight Savings Ride: Top of the South Motorcycle Club are holding their annual Daylight Savings Ride on Saturday September 23, 10am. Meet at Filco Farm and Sport 141-143 Quarantine Road, Regent Park, Stoke. $20 entry, all proceeds to Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

Tāhunanui Beach clean-up: Join the Tāhuna Beach Holiday Park team and the community in their efforts to clean up the main beach of Tāhunanui as part of New Zealand's largest movement against litter during Clean Up Week 2023. Sunday, September 24, 10.30am-1.30pm, meet at Rocks Rd end of beach.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive: A celebration of classic style. Founded in 2021, this next drive will be taking place on Sunday, September 24.It is an on-road motoring event, uniting pre-1980 classic cars, designed to encourage enthusiasts and vintage car owners around the world to dress dapper and drive for men’s health. Meet at Classic Car Museum, 9am.

Invincible: The Nelson Women's Centre and Arts Council Nelson are pleased to announce “Invincible”, a fundraising, cash-and-carry style art exhibition to commemorate the 130th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand. Refinery ArtSpace, September 19-October 7, all funds raised will go directly to the Nelson Women's Centre.

Atkins Gallery: Toss Woollaston - Tasman Views from the 1970s. An exhibition of colourful watercolours and drawings featuring views of Tasman Bay, Motueka foreshore, and hop kilns in Brooklyn, Riwaka. On show from September 23 to November 4 at Atkins Gallery, Founders Heritage Park, open Saturdays 11am to 3 pm and by appointment.

Meredith Thorpe/Supplied Meredith Thorpe's work features in A Time To Live, an exhibition Thorpe planned right up until she died.

A Time to Live: Golden Bay artist Meridith Thorpe worked on this exhibition up until her death on September 1. Her works explore themes of trust and life's fragility. Nelson Suter Art Society's McKee Gallery, Suter Art Gallery, September 11-30, 9.30am-4.30pm, free admission.

Quiet Dog Gallery: Nelson artist David Ryan's Last Trace: Pale Ice Dark Light exhibition is on at the gallery until September 30. The exhibition is about the experience of walking in nature and the philosophy that the discoveries made along the way are more important than reaching a destination.

Red Gallery: A fun exhibition for all the family, Sweet! is a group show themed around all your favourite lollies. Artists include Simon Lewis Wards and Ann Ciciani, both well known for their sculptural work based on iconic Kiwi sweets. Introducing new artists Phoebe Gander and Clint.C with new paintings. Funky ceramics in lolly colours by Formantics and a yummy entry by Fiona Sutherland. Large scale photographic scenes featuring miniature people by Adam Popovic are sure to bring a smile. Opening on Saturday September 23, bring the kids for some lolly fun.

Peregrination: New work from established artist Kathy Reilly fills the main gallery in Tākaka's Art Vault. Reilly's installations encompass printmaking and audiovisual work inspired by her voyage to the sub-Antarctic islands, exploring the unique pelagic seabirds and landscapes of the isolated islands. 57 Commercial St, Tākaka, until October 2.

Black Enough: Hope River’s Black Enough is inspired by the words “You’re not black enough." The exhibition wages war against the slur, ignites a social critique on racial cognitive dissonance, and explores the identity politics faced by mixed-race individuals who navigate life in a Eurocentric culture. Drawing from her experiences as a Black-British woman, River signposts haunting times that expose the reality of what it truly means to be “black enough.” Refinery ArtSpace, September 11-October 14.

MotherMother: An exhibition in oils by Sharon Duymel, it builds on the artist’s exploration into the psychological complexities of the human mind and how this is expressed through the language of the body politic. Refinery ArtSpace, September 11-October14.

Gathered Voices: Commemorating the Fletcher Trust Collection's 60th anniversary, this touring exhibition was developed in collaboration with the New Zealand Portrait Gallery. Suter Art Gallery, August 31-November 12, 9.30am-4.30pm, free admission.

Spring exhibition: The Nelson Suter Art Society Spring Exhibition presents a curated selection of members' artworks across various genres, harmoniously transitioning from the McKee Gallery to the Potton Gallery. Suter Art Gallery, Saturday, September 16-November 19.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Wairoa Bike Park in the Wairoa Gorge is one of the best in the country.

The Wairoa Bike Park: 'The Gorge' is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Gorge is owned and operated by the Nelson Mountain Bike Club. Bookings are preferred via www.thegorge.nz

Motueka Sunday Market: In Decks Reserve Carpark, by the library - weekly, from 8am. Supporting Local businesses for over 35 years. Fresh produce, small goods, artisan creations, arts and crafts. Every Sunday, https://motuekasundaymarket.co.nz

The Nelson Market: On every Saturday, Montgomery Square, in the heart of Nelson city. So grab your friends and family and head on down to this local institution.

The Nelson Farmers Market: Halifax St beside Elma Turner Library between 8am and 1.30pm every Wednesday, rain or shine. Fresh, local and seasonal produce, food stalls and gourmet food items from all over the top of the south can be purchased.

Takaka's Village Market: Each Saturday at the Takaka Library Carpark, 9am and 1.30pm.