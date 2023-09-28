Classic story the cat's whiskers for school holidays

The Nelson Youth Theatre cast for its production of Disney's The Aristocats Kids at the Theatre Royal.

Disney’s The Aristocats Kids

Theatre Royal September 27–30 2pm

Nelson Youth Theatre Company

Reviewed by Katrina O’Connor

Disney’s The Aristocats Kids is being bought to life at the Theatre Royal by the Nelson Youth Theatre. I had the pleasure of attending their first show and was delighted alongside the young audience by the condensed kid-friendly adaptation of the classic Disney film.

With a run time of just 45 minutes, this show is perfectly suited for younger children with catchy songs and memorable characters.

The standout performance of the show belonged to Catherine Kissell who played Roquefort the mouse. With her amazing stage presence and impeccable timing she bought this endearing character to life and kept the audience wanting more.

One minor critique was the choice of costumes for the main cats. It was disappointing that they didn’t include ears, whiskers and tails, as these details could have added more authenticity to the characters and enhanced the overall visual appeal. However, the actors’ performance compensated for this shortcoming.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Catchy songs and colourful characters take centre stage in the Nelson Youth Theatre's production of Disney's The Aristocats Kids.

Maia Eagle, who played Duchess, portrayed the graceful and elegant mother cat with grace and charm. Her singing voice was sweet and soothing, perfectly fitting her character. The chemistry between Duchess and her three kittens, Marie (Lily Williams), Berlioz (Natalia Piemontesi), and Toulouse (Giancarlo Piemontesi), was heartwarming, and their performances added depth to the story.

The fun of a live stage performance is that the audience gets to participate and this was evident by the booing that ensued when Edgar (Amelia Scowen) got up to no good and by the cheers for the mischievous O’Malley (Tane Williams).

Overall, "The Aristocats Kids" by Nelson Youth Theatre is a delightful production tailored specifically for young kids. With its catchy songs, talented cast, and engaging storyline, it offers an entertaining and memorable theatre experience for both children and their families.