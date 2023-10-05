What's on in Nelson-Tasman: Your entertainment guide

Anika Moa will perform at Room Twenty5 in Richmond and at the Mussl Inn in Golden Bay this weekend.

Kiwi Eagles Experience: The Eagles tribute band will play at the Boathouse on Friday, October 6, 8pm, tickets $30.

Ceol Manawatu: A myth-busting performance of Celtic-influenced humorous, uplifting, startling, and sensitive songs and tunes will, they hope, rid Palmerston North of its boring reputation and instead make it the musical and cultural capital of Aotearoa. Join us on the journey at the Ruby Bay Store on Friday, October 6, 7.30pm, tickets $20. Also performing at Two Thumbs Brewery, Saturday, October 7 from 6pm.

Step Out: “Step Out” is an initiative between the Health Action Trust, Top of the South Neighbourhood Support, Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough, and both Nelson and Tasman councils. The month-long event in October encourages social connection, community spirit and promotes the positive benefits of walking/activity for physical and mental health. See https://www.tasman.govt.nz/ for details.

Funked UP: Featuring New Zealand's finest house DJs including none other than one of the godfathers of NZ House Music himself Dick Johnson. Also featuring Primal, Nil Trace, DJ King B, The Buxton, Saturday, October 7 from 9pm, tickets $35.

Julian Temple Band: An Indie band from Dunedin fronted by Californian/New Zealand singer-songwriter Julian Temple. The Mussel Inn, Saturday, October 7, 8pm, tickets $10.

Anika Moa: The Kiwi singer's show will be part music, part stories, part therapy, part-time away from her kids, part old and new songs, part romantic notions, part ego, part covers. Room Twenty5, 25 McShane Rd, Richmond, Saturday October 7, 6pm-10pm. Parking is at Eyebright Gift Store - walk towards Queen Street to 25 McShane Road. She will also perform at the Mussel Inn, Sunday October 8, from 7pm.

Latin America and Spain Film Festival: Bienvenidos, for the fourth time in Nelson,LASFF is a cultural event dedicated to contemporary cinematographic productions from Latin America and Spain. Opening ceremony on Saturday, October 7 with Peruvian Ambassador Jose Emilio Bustinza Soto, from 6.30pm, Pūtangitangi Greenmeadows Centre, Stoke.

Jason McIver: Jason McIver is a local musician that has, in the last two years, relocated back to the area. His two solo albums have been featured in both the NZ Top 40 album charts and the NZ Indie charts. Ruby Bay Store, Saturday, October 7, 7.30pm, tickets $25.

Baby and Kids Market: Club Waimea, Sunday October 8,10.30am-2.30pm. Selling new and used items, face painting and more.

Sunday Craft Club: Cosplay Makerspace with 501st Legion. Are you working on a cosplay for Springeddon? Or do you have a costuming project you would like to get some advice on, or just want to get some time to work on your project with like-minded people? Elma Turner Library, Sunday, October 8, 1pm.

Rinholio: Blues, rock, funk and reggae, with special guests Craig Denham and Conga Chris. Golden Bear Brewing Company, Mapua, Sunday October 8, from 3pm.

Supplied/Nelson Mail A Toss Woollaston exhibition, Tasman Views from the 1970s, is on at the Atkins Gallery in Founders Heritage Park from Saturday, September 23 to November 4.

Toss Woollaston exhibition: Tasman Views from the 1970s. An exhibition of colourful watercolours and drawings featuring views of Tasman Bay, Motueka foreshore, and hop kilns in Brooklyn, Riwaka. On show from Saturday September 23 to November 4 at Atkins Gallery, Founders Heritage Park, open Saturdays 11am to 3 pm and by appointment.

Invincible: The Nelson Women's Centre and Arts Council Nelson are pleased to announce “Invincible”, a fundraising, cash-and-carry style art exhibition to commemorate the 130th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand. Refinery ArtSpace, September 19-October 7, all funds raised will go directly to the Nelson Women's Centre.

Quiet Dog Gallery:

Red Gallery: A fun exhibition for all the family, Sweet! is a group show themed around all your favourite lollies. Artists include Simon Lewis Wards and Ann Ciciani, both well known for their sculptural work based on iconic Kiwi sweets. Introducing new artists Phoebe Gander and Clint.C with new paintings. Funky ceramics in lolly colours by Formantics and a yummy entry by Fiona Sutherland. Large scale photographic scenes featuring miniature people by Adam Popovic are sure to bring a smile. Opening on Saturday September 23, bring the kids for some lolly fun.

Black Enough: Hope River’s Black Enough is inspired by the words “You’re not black enough." The exhibition wages war against the slur, ignites a social critique on racial cognitive dissonance, and explores the identity politics faced by mixed-race individuals who navigate life in a Eurocentric culture. Drawing from her experiences as a Black-British woman, River signposts haunting times that expose the reality of what it truly means to be “black enough.” Refinery ArtSpace, September 11-October 14.

MotherMother: An exhibition in oils by Sharon Duymel, it builds on the artist’s exploration into the psychological complexities of the human mind and how this is expressed through the language of the body politic. Refinery ArtSpace, September 11-October14.

Gathered Voices: Commemorating the Fletcher Trust Collection's 60th anniversary, this touring exhibition was developed in collaboration with the New Zealand Portrait Gallery. Suter Art Gallery, August 31-November 12, 9.30am-4.30pm, free admission.

Spring exhibition: The Nelson Suter Art Society Spring Exhibition presents a curated selection of members' artworks across various genres, harmoniously transitioning from the McKee Gallery to the Potton Gallery. Suter Art Gallery, Saturday, September 16-November 19.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Wairoa Bike Park in the Wairoa Gorge is one of the best in the country.

The Wairoa Bike Park: 'The Gorge' is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Gorge is owned and operated by the Nelson Mountain Bike Club. Bookings are preferred via www.thegorge.nz

Motueka Sunday Market: In Decks Reserve Carpark, by the library - weekly, from 8am. Supporting Local businesses for over 35 years. Fresh produce, small goods, artisan creations, arts and crafts. Every Sunday, https://motuekasundaymarket.co.nz

The Nelson Market: On every Saturday, Montgomery Square, in the heart of Nelson city. So grab your friends and family and head on down to this local institution.

The Nelson Farmers Market: Halifax St beside Elma Turner Library between 8am and 1.30pm every Wednesday, rain or shine. Fresh, local and seasonal produce, food stalls and gourmet food items from all over the top of the south can be purchased.

Takaka's Village Market: Each Saturday at the Takaka Library Carpark, 9am and 1.30pm.