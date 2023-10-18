What's on in Nelson-Tasman: your entertainment guide

The Nelson Arts festival opens on Thursday, October 19, bringing a burst of art to the city’s theatres, galleries and streets.

Nelson Arts Festival: From October 19-29 with more than 200 artists and 53 events. Opening night attractions on Thursday, October 19 include Night Vision that will see the city’s galleries open late and roving street performers; live music at the Deville hub and in Kirby Lane and acclaimed stage show The Savage Coloniser at the Theatre Royal. For the full programme see https://www.nelsonartsfestival.nz/

Bay Art: Now in its 36th year, Bay Art is a testament to the enduring artistic spirit of the Golden Bay community. Visitors can expect an impressive array of over 200 works spanning all mediums of art. These pieces will be available for purchase, with the proceeds directly benefiting the artists, while a small commission supports the Arts Council's invaluable community initiatives. Golden Bay High School Hall, October 21-29, 10am-4pm.

It's a Kinda Magic: Queen: It's a Kinda Magic is returning to the Trafalgar Centre on Friday, October 20 as part of a national tour. Get ready for a night of non-stop rock anthems live on stage with big sound, big screens, crazy lighting and outlandish costumes. From 8pm, adults $67.50, child $43.50.

Ultimate Athlete: Nelson’s Tāhunanui beach will host the Ultimate Athlete obstacle course competition this weekend, with 3km, 6km and 10km distances for teams, individuals and kids on Saturday, October 21. You'll run/walk, climb, swing, and crawl your way through a one-of-a-kind course. Sign up at https://www.ultimateathlete.co.nz/

Night of Terror: Will you make it out alive? Enter the Founders Park town at your own risk. Expect the unexpected. Experience an all-new thrilling attraction. For 13-17-year-olds, Friday October 20, 7pm-10pm, tickets $10, alcohol and drug-free.

Navrati Nights: Navratri is a vibrant and joyous celebration of Indian culture, including food, music and dance. Join members of Nelson's wider Indian community for this free event to celebrate the colourful festival of Navratri over three nights. Learn to Garba dance, there will also be Indian food stalls and competitions for dress and dance. Nelson College for Girls, October 20-22, 6pm-10pm.

British and Irish Film Festival: At State Cinemas from October 19-November 1 for two weeks, showcasing cinematic icons in an incredible selection of highly anticipated films. A wide range of quality titles with stars including Sir Anthony Hopkins, Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Michael Caine in this year's line-up.

It Started With a Stitch: Escape into the world of embroidery at the exhibition It Started With a Stitch showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of the Nelson Embroiderer's Guild. From October 16 to 23, the Nelson Provincial Museum upper foyer will be adorned with approximately 100 captivating works of art.

Painted Histories: This exhibition brings out treasures found in the Motueka Museum’s collection that quite literally paint a picture of what life was like in the region. Motueka Museum and Muses Cafe, October 13-29, 10am-3pm.

Tragic Mike: Netflix and Chill: Tragic Mike is a carefully crafted blend of rippling muscles, incredible dance moves, and a side-splitting sense of humor that will keep you laughing. Expect outrageous antics, unexpected twists, and clever routines. Trafalgar Centre, Saturday, October 21, 7pm, tickets $54.

Nelson Repair Cafe: A free monthly event helping you to repair your items, save resources and build community - brought to you by the Nelson Tasman Climate Forum, held at the Habitat Hub (Restore), 166 Tahunanui Drive. Saturday, October 21, 10am-1pm.

Gypsy Pickers: Be entertained by the Gypsy Pickers at the historic Moutere Inn on Saturday of Labour Weekend. Grab a meal in the restaurant (best to book) and the bar has a great selection of craft beers and wine. Saturday, October 21, 7pm.

Patchwork and quilts: Golden Bay Patchwork & Quilters Guild are holding their annual exhibition on Labour Weekend, October 21 to 23. As well as an array of quilts, there will be embroidery and craft exhibits by local artists. Collingwood Memorial Hall, 10am-4pm, $2.

Blackenbrook wine tasting: The 2023 wines are full of flavour and have already brought home four gold medals. The winery will be open for free tasting this Labour Weekend, October 21-23, 1pm-5pm, Blackenbrook Vineyard 50 Baldwin Road, Upper Moutere.

Moutere Artisans Open Day: A fantastic day out in the country visiting country folk who make really, really nice stuff. Moutere Artisans invite you to Upper Moutere where you can visit potters, weavers, sculptors, vineyards, cheesemakers and many more artisans at their open day. Sunday, October 22, 10am-4pm.

Ngatimoti Festival: The 21st Ngatimoti Festival will be held on Sunday, October 22. We provide lots of free rural entertainment, such as woodchopping, fire demonstrations, cow pat bingo, animal petting zone and live bands. You can eat from a wide array of foods and shop from a huge selection of stalls. Ngatimoti Community Reserve, 10am-4pm, $2 koha entry, please bring cash.

Step Out: “Step Out” is an initiative between the Health Action Trust, Top of the South Neighbourhood Support, Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough, and both Nelson and Tasman councils. The month-long event in October encourages social connection, community spirit and promotes the positive benefits of walking/activity for physical and mental health. See https://www.tasman.govt.nz/ for details.

Latin America and Spain Film Festival: Bienvenidos, for the fourth time in Nelson,LASFF is a cultural event dedicated to contemporary cinematographic productions from Latin America and Spain. Screenings at Nelson, Richmond, Mapua and Kina Beach on October 13, 21, 26, 28 and November 4, 19, 24, 30. For bookings and details see https://events.humanitix.com/lasff-nelson-2023

Safe Families Motueka: A series of educational talks and workshops in October at Motueka Family Service Centre, 27 Talbot St, Motueka. Tuesday, October 24, 3.30pm - 6pm: Awareness and self-protection training for youth, a workshop for 12-16 year olds with Empowerment Trust.

Quiet Dog Gallery: Triumph of the Heart featuring artists Sally Burton, Wendy Lineham, Sam Loe and Kim Ireland until November 4. Quiet Dog Gallery, 33 Wakatu Lane, Nelson.

NMIT exhibition: From October 9, local artists’ work will feature at the g_space gallery in G Block at the Nelson campus, NMIT | Te Pūkenga. These week-long exhibitions are organised and promoted by Level 6 Bachelor of Arts and Media ākonga (learners) who take on the role of curator, giving them the opportunity to learn and appreciate the amount of work and professionalism that is required in the gallery space.From October 17-21 is Ana Solo’s From Soil to Solo, featuring a late night showing on Thursday October 19 until 8pm in conjunction with the Nelson Arts Festival’s Night Vision. Light, Line and Movement by Kathaleen Bartha features from October 24-27, with the artist herself working in g_space gallery throughout the week. Finally, Nicole Russell’s Voyage Through Colour is from November 1-7, with an opening preview and artist floor talk from 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 1.

Supplied/Nelson Mail A Toss Woollaston exhibition, Tasman Views from the 1970s, is on at the Atkins Gallery in Founders Heritage Park from Saturday, September 23 to November 4.

Atelier Studio/Gallery: Auckland-based artist Karen Sewell’s Capturing What Cannot be Captured at explores relationships between form, colour, light, space and sound, contributing to conversations on connections between abstraction and spiritual experience. Exhibition runs until November 11. Gallery opening hours 11.00am-5.00pm Wednesday-Friday, 11.00am-2.00pm Saturday. Karen Sewell is also staging a larger installation at Nelson Cathedral during the Nelson Arts Festival from October 19.

Toss Woollaston exhibition: Tasman Views from the 1970s. An exhibition of colourful watercolours and drawings featuring views of Tasman Bay, Motueka foreshore, and hop kilns in Brooklyn, Riwaka. On show from Saturday September 23 to November 4 at Atkins Gallery, Founders Heritage Park, open Saturdays 11am to 3 pm and by appointment.

Gathered Voices: Commemorating the Fletcher Trust Collection's 60th anniversary, this touring exhibition was developed in collaboration with the New Zealand Portrait Gallery. Suter Art Gallery, August 31-November 12, 9.30am-4.30pm, free admission.

Spring exhibition: The Nelson Suter Art Society Spring Exhibition presents a curated selection of members' artworks across various genres, harmoniously transitioning from the McKee Gallery to the Potton Gallery. Suter Art Gallery, Saturday, September 16-November 19.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Wairoa Bike Park in the Wairoa Gorge is one of the best in the country.

The Wairoa Bike Park: 'The Gorge' is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Gorge is owned and operated by the Nelson Mountain Bike Club. Bookings are preferred via www.thegorge.nz

Motueka Sunday Market: In Decks Reserve Carpark, by the library - weekly, from 8am. Supporting Local businesses for over 35 years. Fresh produce, small goods, artisan creations, arts and crafts. Every Sunday, https://motuekasundaymarket.co.nz

The Nelson Market: On every Saturday, Montgomery Square, in the heart of Nelson city. So grab your friends and family and head on down to this local institution.

The Nelson Farmers Market: Halifax St beside Elma Turner Library between 8am and 1.30pm every Wednesday, rain or shine. Fresh, local and seasonal produce, food stalls and gourmet food items from all over the top of the south can be purchased.

Takaka's Village Market: Each Saturday at the Takaka Library Carpark, 9am and 1.30pm.