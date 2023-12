Siblings Brooklyn 7, and Harmony Elliot 3 share a hotdog during the 129th Nelson A&P Show at Richmond Showgrounds on Saturday.

From wood chopping to chomping down on delicious hot dogs, there were plenty of things to see and do at the 129th edition of the Nelson A&P Show at the Richmond Showgrounds. Stuff visual journalist Braden Fastier was there to capture it all.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The terrier racing event was a fast and furry affair.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Courtney Radka, and Juliette Matheson perform in the Sailors Hornpipe on Saturday.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Visitors admire the flowers on display at the horticulture pavilion.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Competitors swing into action in the men's underhand 350mm woodchopping heats on Sunday.