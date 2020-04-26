Coronavirus: No new Covid-19 cases in Nelson Marlborough

The total number of coronavirus cases across the top of the south has not changed since April 9 (file photograph).

No new coronavirus cases were reported across the top of the South Island on Sunday as the number nationally increased by nine.

In a statement, Ministry of Health officials announced there had been four new confirmed cases and five new probable cases, bringing the country's total to 1470. Of the new cases reported, four were linked to existing clusters and five were linked to known confirmed cases.

The national recovery rate continued to increase with about 78 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases recovered. No further deaths were reported on Sunday.

In the Nelson-Marlborough region, the tally stayed at 48 cases; 35 confirmed and 13 probable. In Marlborough, there were 13 confirmed and eight probable, and in Nelson, 22 confirmed and five probable.

According to the latest update on the Nelson Marlborough Health website, dated April 24, a total of 45 of the region's 48 cases had recovered, leaving just three active cases across the top of the south. A person is considered recovered after displaying no symptoms for 48 hours, and at least 10 days have passed since the first symptoms.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the top of the south has not changed since April 9 but on Thursday two probable cases – one in Nelson and one in Marlborough – were reclassified as confirmed.

Earlier on Sunday, the Government said it would continue to fund 1600 motel units for the homeless after the lockdown, to keep vulnerable Kiwis housed.