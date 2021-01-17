Woodchoppers, magicians and pantomime horses delight crowds at Golden Bay's largest annual show

Dance Collective Mohua mask and improv students as the "Cleaning Clowns": From Left: Araya and Lowri Lee, and Harmony Hewison.

Woodchoppers, magicians, pantomime horses and animals of all shapes and sizes entertained a crowd of at least 5000 at the annual Golden Bay A&P show at the Tākaka Showgrounds.

For many participants Saturday’s event was one of the few shows left on the calendar for the season, which is in its 124th year.

Perfect weather graced Golden Bay for the area’s largest annual event, drawing participants from right around the top of the south.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff Golden Bay woodchopper, Courtney Clark, competing in the first heat in the female section at Golden Bay's annual A&P Show.

While the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak in other parts of the country meant there was no cow judging this year, there was no shortage of sheep, goats, horses and a wide range of equestrian sports on display.

Golden Bay’s Courtney Clark and sisters Rachel and Louise Nalder took part in the female heats of the woodchopping competition, along with two other women from the top of the south.

The trio, who joined the Golden Bay Woodchoppers Club last year, said that because more women were joining the sport, a female section in the competition had been created for them.

Louise Nalder, 25, said they decided to give the sport a go last year, after “getting sick of rugby”.

“It’s addictive; if you do something wrong, you have to get it perfect, so it’s about bettering yourself. There’s a feeling of accomplishment when you’re able to chop the block off.”

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff Golden Bay's female woodchoppers (from left) Louise and Rachel Nalder and Courtney Clark, who all entered the female woodchopper's heats at Golden Bay's 124th annual A&P Show.

One of New Zealand’s top veteran woodchoppers, Dave McEwan, said it was “encouraging” to see more women participating in the heritage sport right around the country.

“This year, our national association [for woodchoppers] has been really keen on promoting it as a sport to get more women into it, and by making it a family thing.”

Sheep shearers Timo Hicks, 16, and Campbell Barker, 19, travelled from Tapawera to test their skills in the junior sheep shearing section of the competition.

Parker, who said he shears sheep for “good money” on the weekends and holidays, won first place at the last Nelson A&P Show’s junior heats, and said it was all about “getting the cleanest cut you can”.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff Tapawera sheep shearers, Timo Hicks (left) and Campbell Barker, competed in the junior heat at Golden Bay's annual A&P Show.

Chantelle Brosnan, 14, and Maddie James, 12, had travelled from north Nelson’s Hira’s Rata Banks Equestrian Centre, to enter their Australian and English riding ponies, Tinks and Jack, into the show pony ring.

The small and newly opened riding school was located 15 minutes north of the Nelson, said trainer, Zoey Coombs-King.

“It’s a really lovely show. We travel around to different events; we’re actually taking eight horses in a month to another fundraiser, but because of the long trip over the hill, we could only bring two.”

Nina Hindmarsh/Nelson Mail Students of Hira's Rata Bank Equestrian Centre compete in the show pony ring at Golden Bay's 124th A&P Show. From left: Chantelle Brosnan and Maddie James, with ponies, Tinks and Jack.

Golden Bay A&P Association president, Duncan McKenzie, said while the morning started out with sweltering heat, the clouds that came over the showgrounds just before lunchtime meant many stayed longer than in previous years.

McKenize said the whole day “went really well” with a larger turnout than last year.

However, the produce section was “down a bit” due to the wet weather in November last year which meant people “hadn’t got their veggies in on time”.

“Hopefully we get the grandstand up and running for the 125th year.”