Concerts, including Tami Neilson and The Beths, cancelled in Nelson

Nelson Arts Festival organisers have been forced downsize the event, with almost 30 shows including a Tami Neilson concert cut from the schedule.

Friday, September 17 saw the Nelson Festivals Trust announce that ongoing alert level restrictions had made it “impossible” for the festival to go ahead as planned.

Twenty-seven performing art events have been removed from the festival’s programme, including a concert starring indie band The Beths.

Co-creative director Lydia Zanetti​ said the decision to reduce the programme was a “gutting” choice for her and her fellow organisers, but was made with the safety of the community in mind.

“We stand by the decision, but it’s incredibly sad, for us and for our team.”

After the country went into alert level 4 in August, the Nelson Festival Trust started to explore potential avenues for the program.

As the majority of the event involved artists from around the country, restrictions made it necessary to change aspects.

The decision to cancel shows was made this week to give the artists, technicians, and contractors involved as much notice as possible.

“What’s tough is that there's so little certainty during these times. The kind thing is to offer some certainty as soon as possible.”

Tim Cuff Nelson Arts Festival directors Rose Campbell, Shanine Hermsen, and Lydia Zanetti are “devastated” after covid-19 restrictions have forced the ten-day event to downsize.

Zanetti said that, while obviously disappointed, the artists were generous about the decision.

“The arts and events sectors suffer massively during these times. We’re doing our best to support people during this time.”

Supplied Visual exhibition Through the Eye of Whakatū will continue to go ahead during the festival.

The revised programme will be a locally focussed 10-day event that honours the festival’s vision of connection.

Shows such as the photography exhibition Through the Eye of Whakatū, literary programme Pukapuka Talks, and artists’ Vicki Smith and Samara Davis’ exhibitions at Refinery ArtSpace are included in the festival’s 2021 schedule. The popular Mask Carnivale will also be going ahead, as well as the outdoor event Night Vision.

Zanetti said people will be in contact with ticket holders next week in regard to refunds for cancelled shows. She hoped that the community would come along in October and enjoy the locally focussed events planned.

“It would be wonderful to see the community at the events we are able to go ahead with.”

The Nelson Arts Festival will run from October 21 – 31. Details on events cancellations can be found on the festival’s website.