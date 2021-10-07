Otter delights in children's book adventure with a message

Watercolour artist Jane Smith has illustrated and written her first book, Mr Otter and the River.

A Nelson artist has written a picture book that features animals to exploring their own world and real world issues.

Mr Otter and the River is a 32-page picture booked aimed for young children.

The picture book was written and illustrated by Tasman based illustrator and watercolour artist Jane Smith. It is Smith’s first book.

The picture book explores the life of Mr Otter and his friends, a squirrel and a hedgehog. The three of them live next to a river, in a “very placid” setting.

But their peaceful life is disturbed by noisy beavers, and then by a flood.

Smith said one of the book's themes is climate change, with an overflowing river something a lot of children were going to experience in their lifetimes.

Another theme not treating people badly because they’re different. The beavers have European accents, and Mr Otter assumes that he's going to have to tell “what’s what” in the valley. Instead, he ends up reliant on their hospitality.

“It’s about not taking people at face value.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Mr Otter and the River was inspired by Smith’s childhood in the south of England.

The book can either be read to a five-year-old, or be read by a child aged eight to ten, Smith said.

The artist was inspired by her upbringing in the south of England. The area where she grew up used to have otters, and conservationists have recently reintroduced the animals to the area.

Smith came to New Zealand in 2002 with her husband. They left behind fast-paced corporate jobs in London for a slower pace of life.

Smith is a full-time illustrator and graphic designer, and is also known for her watercolour paintings of the Tasman region.

The idea for Mr Otter and the River came from Smith's brother, who told her she should paint a picture book with animals, and gave her the outline of the story.

Smith said the project was perfect for her as she loves animals. During lockdown, she thought she may as well illustrate something she enjoyed.

Jane Smith will be launching her book Mr Otter and the River at Wall To Wall Gallery on Bridge St, October 6, from 5.30pm – 6.30pm. She will be selling prints of interior artwork from the book, and will exhibit there for a month after. You can purchase Mr Otter and the River here.