Coke cans, expensive camera stolen from fire brigade

Upper Moutere volunteer firefighters Hayden Jacobs, Sydonny Fry, Malcolm Park, Susan Ewers, Allan Rankin and Fiona Bryan were disappointed their station was broken into and equipment stolen.

Upper Moutere volunteer firefighters have been left fuming after their station was broken into, with the thief taking soft drinks from the fridge and a $25,000 thermal imaging camera.

Upper Moutere Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Fred Ewers said the break-in took place between Thursday night and Sunday afternoon.

When a member of the volunteer brigade went to the station on Sunday, they noticed a torch was on the ground outside the station.

After seeing one of the station’s windows had been jimmied open, the volunteer called Ewers to the scene.

Joe Lloyd/Stuff Six months on from the Pigeon Valley wildfire

Ewers discovered coke soft drinks had been stolen from the fridge, as well as a small torch. What concerned Ewers was that a thermal imaging camera worth $25,000 had been taken.

The chief fire officer reported the burglary to the police, who came and dusted for finger-prints.

Ewers said the burglary was “quite disappointing,” as the camera was a community asset. Everyone at the station was saddened and upset.

A volunteer firefighter mentioned that the thief had taken coke from the fridge but had left the alcohol on the premises. This might point to their young age.

Senior station officer Craig Davies said that for someone to break in and steal not only the brigade’s thermal imaging camera, but their soft drinks, was “really gutting.”

The camera stolen was a key piece of equipment and a “really good piece of kit”. A Talisman K90C; one of the camera’s uses included finding out if a person was inside a burning house.

The thermal imaging camera was used during the 2019 Pigeon Valley fires to find scrub fires and wildfires.

The Upper Moutere Volunteer Fire Brigade had put a “huge” amount of hours into combating the 2019 wildfire, which covered 2343 hectares and forced the evacuation of 3000 people.

By taking the camera, the thief had stolen from Upper Moutere, Davies stressed.

“The community brigade is there to look after their community. You’re stealing from the community as well.”

All 17 volunteer members of the Upper Moutere fire brigade met once a week to train in fire prevention and fire safety strategies. Many of them juggled full-time work with their volunteering.

Davies said that if anyone had any information, regarding the break-in, to contact the police. The camera’s AN number was 268306.

“It would be really nice to get that bit of kit back.”

A police spokesperson said that no charges had been laid in regard to the burglary. Enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Police would be interested in hearing from anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area between

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is encouraged to get in touch with Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 211003/4254.