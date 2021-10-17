South Island police officers sent to help patrol Covid borders

Nelson police officers have been travelling to Hamilton to help police the Covid borders.

Police officers from the top of the south and the West Coast are being sent to help police the Covid boundaries south of Auckland.

Acting Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Martin Tunley said the Tasman police district - which was made up of the policing areas; Nelson Bays, Marlborough, and the West Coast - had been sending a small team each week to Hamilton to help with policing the Auckland-Waikato boundaries.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Each deployment lasts eight days, and involves stopping vehicles to check documents at the Auckland border.

Each deployment lasted approximately eight days, with two days allocated for flying to and from Hamilton, and six days spent policing the borders.

The role of the police officers at the border was to stop vehicles, Tunley said. If the people in the vehicle had the proper documentation they were allowed through, and if they didn’t the vehicle's occupants were told to turn around. It was fairly standard work, he said.

After their six-day-shift ended, the team flew back to Nelson and would be given a few days off. Following this the police officers would then return to their normal shifts.

Tunley said that while the deployments had affected staffing levels because staff were sent north from stations in the West Coast and Marlborough and not just Nelson Bays the effects were not major.

Tunley said every police district outside of Auckland had been asked to contribute to patrolling the border, which they were all happy to do.This was one of the benefits of a national police service.

“We want to help our fellow police officers up there, we’re one big family.”