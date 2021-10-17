Person treated by pharmacist after medical event

After suffering a medical event in a pharmacy in Tākaka, a person was treated at Golden Bay Community Health Centre.

A patient was taken to Golden Bay Community Health Centre in a stable condition after they had a medical event at a pharmacy in Tākaka.

Nelson Marlborough Health communications manager Stephanie Gray said there was a vaccination clinic operating at the pharmacy at the time, but the medical event had not yet been determined to be an adverse reaction to vaccination.

The person was transferred to Golden Bay Health Centre in a stable condition. The person was treated there and discharged later that day, Gray said.

Nelson Marlborough District Health Board critical vaccines programme manager Tim Casey said in total 2383 people were vaccinated in the Nelson region for Super Saturday.

“By all reports, it was a great day across the entire district.”

*An earlier version of this story said the patient suffered an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccination, however the health board has since revised this information after a medical practitioner advised it was a medical event and it was not yet determined what the cause was.