Rain warnings for west of Motueka and Nelson Lakes

The Western Ranges were forecast to receive more 100 to 150mm of rain on Sunday.

It's been a wet Sunday with The Western Ranges west of Motueka bearing the brunt of the rain with MetService reporting the area had received more than 100mm of rain.

MetService issued weather warnings for the Tasman District, with the area west of Motueka and the Nelson Lakes forecast to receive between 60 to 90mm of heavy rainfall from 10am to 8pm on Sunday.

A MetService spokesperson said that the ranges west of Motueka had experienced 100 to 150mm of rainfall, which was a large amount of rain in a short period of time.

He said that the rain would not be continuing for much longer and was scheduled to stop at 8pm.

Despite the warnings the rain was not expected to cause major problems.