WOW offers stored garments back to designers

A number of garments that were part of WOW’s historical collection have been offered back to their designers.

They had been previously purchased by the company, and had been stored at WOW’s Nelson-based storage facility.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF In 2019 the World of WearableArt Awards Show (WOW) pumped $27.9 million into the region's economy.

WOW head of competition Kat Sprowell​ said garments have been offered back to their designers due the storage building having limited capacity.

Every few cycles WOW would offer a number of garments back to their designers, Sprowell said.

Which garments were offered back was the decision of collection’s owners. The designers would pay for the shipping of the garment if they wanted it returned.

“We are continuing to hold a collection, it is reduced simply because of storage limitations.

“There are no plans to reduce the collection right down to nothing.”

WOW’s historical collection consisted of garments acquired from award shows dating back to WOW’s beginning.

The amount of garments in the collection had grown throughout the years. At one point, it held 300 to 400 garments.

WOW was “transparent” about the fact that at some point it would be unable to continue to hold the garment and would offer it back to the artist, Sprowell said.

In this case it was always the goal to get the garment back to its designer.

Some designers did not want their garments returned. For those that did, the organisation organised shipping quotes for them.

Sprowell said WOW was always happy to hold onto the garment until a designer could afford to take it back.

“The times are really tough. It’s always quite hard in the arts, but it becomes harder in the pandemic.

“If a designer desperately wanted it back but said ‘I can’t afford it now,’ we would work with them.

“We would never disrespect their wishes.”

If the garment was not wanted by its designer it would be recycled. However, this was the last option for WOW.

“It’s the last port of call to recycle the garment. We do everything we can to avoid it.”

Sprowell said during the recent return cycle WOW had received nothing but support from designers.

The company was currently “recalibrating” after the cancellation of this year’s show in Wellington.

It was disappointing for everyone involved, including designers who had worked to get their garments to New Zealand from overseas.

However, it was no different to what everyone else was going through, Sprowell said.

“It’s pretty gutting to get so close to starting rehearsals to have the rug pulled.”

“We’re just focussed now on the future.”