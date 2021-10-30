Farmers Market moves to new location next to library

The Nelson Farmers Market saw its final Wednesday at Kirby Lane before stall holders set up shop at their new location on Halifax St next week.

After three years at Kirby Lane, the Nelson Farmers Market is moving to a new location beside the library.

The Nelson Farmers Market experienced its final Wednesday at Kirby Lane on October 27.

From November 3 the market would take place at 23 Halifax St​ in the space beside Elma Turner Library.​

The new location for the market was due to Kirby Lane organisers changing their vision for the passage, Nelson Farmers Market manager Miriam Clark​ said.

However, Clark said the Halifax St location would give the market more space and more options.

“We feel it's a really good location. There’s a lot of foot traffic, as the library is a very busy space.”

Nelson City Council had been supportive of the move.

The four permanent food trucks would be staying at Kirby Lane. At the Halifax St location there would be a coffee cart and more ready-to-eat food, Clark said.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Good Harvest stallholder Goran Tubic says he thinks the layout of the Halifax St location will be beneficial for the market.

“It’ll make it a place people can come for their lunch.”

Clark said the response had been positive from stallholders regarding the move, with lots of people commenting that the site was a good fit for the market.

Goran Tubic​ of Good Harvest said he had been coming to the market for eight weeks.

The relative newcomer said he and his wife Rose sold vegetables grown on their Riwaka farm through their stall.

Tubic said he had seen the layout of the Halifax St location, and thought it would be better.

“They’ll be more space and more traffic.”

Brian Turley​ of Mighty Mushrooms said he felt great about the new location.

He said it would be nicer for the customers to experience the stalls in a square, rather than a line.

Bridge Street Collective studio manager Keegan Jeffries​ said that they were disappointed to see the Nelson Farmers Market leave Kirby Lane. It was “fantastic” having the market there for three years.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Brian Turley of Mighty Mushrooms says he feels great about the new location of the market.

“The vibrancy they bring is exactly what Kirby Lane is about.”

Jeffries said as Kirby Lane developed they had held many conversations with the team at the Nelson Farmers Market.

“Unfortunately, the outcome was that we could no longer supply the market the blank canvas they require.

“We love the market and are very sad to see them go but hope to be able to continue growing and working with stalls to fill up Kirby Lane. We are always open for a chat and new opportunities.”

Clark said that this year’s lockdown was tough for the small businesses that made up the farmers market.

“Plants don’t stop growing during lockdown, and the chickens don't stop laying.”

Without the usual number of tourists coming to Nelson the numbers were not the same, Clark said, despite the supportive local customers.

The farmers market had been around for 16 years, making it an entrenched intuition in Nelson.

The stalls showed the best of the region’s produce, Clark said.

“We do live in a food bowl. The market showcases that and highlights that.

“It’s a great place to come.”