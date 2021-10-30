Burgled shelter inundated with offers to replace stolen fridge

Male Room manager Louis Chapman thanked the community for their support after a donated fridge was stolen.

A Nelson support service is thanking the community after receiving offers to replace a stolen fridge within hours of announcing the loss.

The Male Room manager Louis Chapman said the shelter has received several offers to replace a fridge that was stolen when its storage shed was broken into and burgled on Wednesday morning.

Chapman said within two to four hours of Stuff’s article being published, several people in the community had contacted the Male Room offering to replace the stolen appliance.

As of Friday, six to seven people had made contact, Chapman said.

READ MORE:

* Thieves steal fridge from homeless shelter

* Whare Haumanu homeless hub set to open by winter

* Service centre for homeless to open next year after 'whirlwind' Rotary effort



Andy MacDonald / Stuff Helping the homeless is hard enough without having to deal with break ins, as Male Room manager Louis Chapman unfortunately found out.

Among them were charities Nelson Women’s Refuge and Fifeshire Foundation, and home appliance provider Black Diamond Technologies.

Chapman said Black Diamond Technologies told the Male Room to go onto their online catalogue and pick whatever they wanted.

He said the whole team wanted to send out a huge thanks to the entire community for their support after the break-in.

“It’s great to see something good coming out of something happening that wasn’t so good.”

On Wednesday, October 27 a shed holding donated items for The Male Room’s daytime shelter Whare Haumanu was broken into.

The intruders broke through a locked gate behind the St Vincent St building, and cut through two padlocks on the shed door to get inside.

On CCTV footage from Wednesday morning, lights could be seen inside the shed at 4.29am.