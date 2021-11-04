Search continues for cause of Boulder Bank bach blaze

Police say its investigation is ongoing into a fire that destroyed an historic bach on Nelson's Boulder Bank.

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a 19th century bach on Nelson’s Boulder Bank.

A police spokesman said its investigation into the Boulder Bank bach that caught fire on Wednesday was ongoing.

The spokesman confirmed it was one dwelling that caught alight, and that no one was injured.

Fire and Emergency senior media advisor Adam Walker would not comment on the fire and referred Stuff to the police as the lead agency in the fire’s investigation.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Firefighters put out a blaze at a historic bach on Nelson's Boulder Bank on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said on Wednesday they responded to reports of a fire on the Boulder Bank track about 11.40am.

Coastguard and two fire crews were sent to the scene and arrived when the bach was well alight.

Fenz stayed at the scene for some time to put out hot spots after the fire was doused.

Abel Tasman Sailing Adventures owner Jane-Maree Holmes said the baches on the Boulder Bank were part of Nelson’s maritime culture.

It was “very sad” to see one go, especially as the baches could not be replaced when they were gone.

“They’re such historic things.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Fire and Emergency firefighters douse hot spots amid the remains of the historic bach.

As part of their harbour cruise Abel Tasman Sailing Adventures would often sail inside the Boulder Bank.

The baches were a point of focus during the cruise, Holmes said, with passengers enjoying seeing them along the bank.

“They’re obviously full of great character.

“The Boulder Bank is really unique, and a very special place.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The historic bach was said to have been built in the 1890s by local fishermen.

The bach is believed to be owned by Alan Cederman.

In an interview with thisNZlife, Cederman said that the bach was built in the 1890s by fishermen who used pressed biscuit tins to create the walls of the structure.

The future of the baches has been in doubt ever since the Department of Conservation was handed control of the Boulder Bank following the demise of the old Nelson Harbour Board.

Department of Conservation Motueka operations manager Mark Townsend said that the land the Boulder Bank baches stood on was a designated recreation reserve.

Townsend said there were six baches on the Boulder Bank reserve and the owners had DOC licences to occupy the reserve.

The annual licence fee was $1980, which was paid in two half-yearly instalments of $990. There was an annual management fee of $250 for the costs associated with administering the licence.