Tributes flow for 'friend and legend' killed in Sounds car crash

Tributes have poured in for Francis Monopoli who died in a car crash in the Marlborough Sounds on Tuesday.

Nelson hospitality leader and prominent rugby supporter Francis Monopoli has been remembered as a legend with an enormous heart.

Monopoli died when his vehicle plunged into a steep gully off a remote road in the Marlborough Sounds. The crash happened on the Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd, near Cissy Bay, and was discovered on Tuesday morning.

Monopoli was a longstanding member of the hospitality industry in Nelson. He was one of the owners of The Waka bar and restaurant and had previously owned the Wakatu Hotel Sports Bar for over a decade.

Monopoli was active in the local rugby scene through his sponsorship and connection with the Nelson Marist Sports Club. He was elected as a life member of the club earlier this year.

READ MORE:

* Nelson bar owner believed dead in Marlborough Sounds crash

* Mako help out at heli house as town turns blue and red

* Te reo to share billing at season's first Mako home match in Nelson



MARION VAN DIJK/Nelson Mail Francis Monopoli passed away following a car accident in the Marlborough Sounds on Tuesday.

Marist patron Ngaere Thornalley​ said Monopoli was the very heart and soul of the club.

Monopoli had been a “Marist man” since he was a little boy, Thornalley said. He had coached, managed and been club president.

Earlier this year, Thornalley had the privilege of presenting Monopoli with his club life membership award.

“In his acceptance speech he finished by saying how much he loved Marist.

“Well, Marist loved him, and his passing leaves not only a huge hole in our club, but a bigger hole in our hearts,” Thornalley said.

Club captain Isaac McDougall said Monopoli was an exceptional man, as well as a friend and legend at the club.

Monopoli had provided sponsorships to the club from the Wakatu Hotel and the New Street Steakhouse, and set up the Shamrock Supporters Club.

“Francis is well known as Marist’s long-term major sponsor,” McDougall said.

“We will be eternally grateful for the ongoing selfless support he has continuously given us.”

“We will miss you greatly and will honour your memory every week when our boys take the field,” McDougall said.

“We love you and your enormous green heart.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Monopoli was a longtime sponsor of the Nelson Marist Sports Club, and became a life member earlier this year.

Tasman Rugby Union chief executive Lyndon Bray said they were shocked and deeply saddened by the unexpected death of Monopoli, who had been a great supporter of rugby in the region over the years.

Bray said that, through his generosity of time, mind, and spirit, Monopoli had made a positive impact on generations of rugby players at both Marist and the Tasman Mako.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Hospitality NZ board member Tony Crosbie said Monopoli was “a legend of a guy.”

He was always concerned about the welfare of players, Bray said.

“Francis gave much to rugby without ever expecting anything in return, but he was rewarded with the genuine affection by all those who came to know him.

“The Tasman Rugby Union staff, Mako players, and I, personally, will miss Francis enormously, but we will always remember with joy what it was like to experience his enthusiasm and love of the game.”

Tasman Rugby Union commercial and marketing manager Les Edwards said Monopoli loved connecting with players, and the success of the Mako gave him great pleasure.

“Our sincere condolences and love goes out to his wife Margaret, sons Ricky and Carl, and the wider Monopoli family.”

Hospitality NZ board member Tony Crosbie said that Monopoli was a true community man, and “a legend of a guy.”

Monopoli was a great contributor to Hospitality NZ. He was also involved in bowls and racing.

“He was an all round guy.”

Club Italia president Francis Miccio said words couldn’t do justice to Monopoli, who would be missed more than Monopoli would ever realise.

Monopoli was a great man who always had time for everyone, Miccio said. He had helped many people in so many ways.

“We've had some great times and I'm sure many other people will be thinking the same.”

Monopoli was a massive loss to the community in Nelson, Miccio said. Everyone loved him, and would miss him “so much.”

“My deepest condolences to Margaret and all the Monopoli familia, Francis was an amazing guy.

“I'm going to miss my cuz.”