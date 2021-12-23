NZ beachgoers confused after hundeds of fish wash up on the sand in Nelson

People say there’s plenty more fish in the sea – but not in this case, after “hundreds” of small, silver fish washed up on Nelson’s Tāhunanui Beach on Thursday.

Danni Granich was at the dog park near Tāhunanui Beach with her husband, baby, and parents at around 3pm, when they saw a large amount of fish had washed up on the beach.

The amount of fish would have been “hundreds and hundreds.” They stretched along the beach 100 to 200 metres in either direction.

The fish, Granich said, were alive at the time, and were “flapping.” Granich’s father attempted to kick a few back into the sea, but after seeing the amount, stopped.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The fish washed up on Tāhunanui Beach at around 3pm Thursday, December 23.

“They died pretty quickly.”

The fish were shiny, silver, and thin, at around 10cm long, Granich said. They resembled sardines.

The fish appeared healthy, but a few were bleeding, and may have been stepped on.

Granich and her family were at “the far end” of the popular beach, near the inlet, she said.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF ​​​​The fish were alive and were “flapping" after being washed onto the beach.

Granich didn’t see the fish wash up on the shore. She likened the way the fish were distributed on the sand to how driftwood looked after washing up on beaches.

“They weren’t scattered, they were in a thin row.”

Granich thought maybe a wave had caught a shoal and washed it up onto the sand.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The “sardines” were shiny, silver, long, and thin, Granich said.

While a few dogs were eating the fish, most of the seagulls weren’t touching them, something Granich found strange.

She saw a few children collect the fish for bait, but decided to leave them untouched.