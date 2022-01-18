First Taste Tasman attracts thirsty crowd

An estimated 1500 people attended the first Taste Tasman.

Festival goers attended Nelson’s newest food and beverage festival on Saturday to great acclaim – but some wanted more shade from the summer sun during the event.

Beer, cider & food festival Taste Tasman went ahead on Saturday after Covid-19 caused the festival to be delayed by two months.

Festival goers sipped their drinks and listened to live music by Raw Collective, Assembly Required, and the Jordan Luck Band, while drinking beverages from popular Nelson breweries including Sprig and Fern, Hop Federation, and Eddyline.

The sun was bright during the event, and MetService representative Luis Fernandes said the maximum temperature on Saturday was 22.3 degrees Celcius.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Friends Lille Neame and Abby Rose enjoyed the festival – but said it needed more shelter from the sun.

Event organiser Ben Gill said 1500 were in attendance on Saturday.

While they were hoping for a few more, 1500 for a festival’s first year was “good,” Gill said.

Next year they would do an extra shade tent behind the marquee, he said.

Gill said they had received good feedback from local breweries, with Hop Federation having sold out, and Sprig and Fern being “very happy.”

They were currently planning next year’s festival, which would possibly be January 14.

A few people Stuff spoke to said they wished there was more shelter from the sun – including festival goers Lille Neame and Abby Rose.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Sinead Ogilvie from Sprig & Fern serves customers at the brewery's tent at Taste Tasman.

Sprig and Fern master brewer and owner Tracy Banner said she was surprised by how many were at the festival by 3pm.

The bar’s most popular drink at the moment was the mango and lime cider, and the grown-up lemonade, she said.

The drinks were nice as they weren’t too alcoholic.

Sprig and Fern would travel to other festivals around the country following Taste Tasman, going down to Dunedin and then back up to Wellington.

“It’s good to support local festivals.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Hayley May, Tanisha Marsden, and Anna Turner attended Taste Tasman together, scoring free VIP passes.

Early childhood teachers and real-estate agent Hayley May, Tanisha Marsden, and Anna Turner were having fun in the paddling pool located VIP area of the festival when they spoke to Stuff.

“The pool is amazing.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Festivals like Taste Tasman were good for Nelson, says Eddyline Brewery expansion manager Adam Tristram.

Eddyline Brewery expansion manager Adam Tristram said Taste Tasman was good for Nelson, as it showcased the wide range of food and drink in the region.

Having plenty of events on the calendar was beneficial for the area, and attracted people from all over the country.

“It’s a good way to showcase what Nelson has to offer.”

The hazy pale ale ‘Sippin’ on Sunshine’ was currently one of the most popular drinks Eddyline sold, he said.

Tristam said he could see a lot of different brewers and owners were at the festival, talking to people about the beverages they were drinking.

“People like to know who they’re buying from.

“There’s plenty of great breweries in Nelson. Nelson is the ‘home of the hops’.”