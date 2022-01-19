Record median house prices in Nelson region

Housing stock in the Nelson region is being outstripped by demand, helping push prices up.

Nelson and Tasman median house prices have reached record highs, increasing by more than 20 per cent over the past year and topping $800,000 and $900,000 respectively.

The number of first home buyers continues to decline in the region, with no swing to a buyers’ market in sight.

Nelson and Tasman were among seven areas in New Zealand to achieve record median prices in December, when compared to the year before, according to figures from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

Tasman had an increase of 25.2 per cent, from a median house price of $735,000 in December 2020 to $920,000 last month.

Over the same period Nelson’s median price increased by 23 per cent, from $675,000 to $830,000.

But the number of houses sold in the region dropped. Last month 61 houses were sold in Nelson city, down from 89 the month prior and 88 in December 2020, while in Tasman 62 houses were sold, compared to 71 the month prior and 67 in December 2020.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Buyers are becoming “less selective”, compromising on the area they wanted to live in or the number of bedrooms they want in a house, to get into the housing market.

REINZ Nelson Marlborough spokesman Darryl Marshall said the house prices were a result of supply and demand, with limited housing stock creating competition among buyers still, and multiple offers on properties which pushed prices up.

“At the moment the supply chain is being outstripped by the demand,” Marshall said. “People are finding they have to compete when they are purchasing in terms of multi-offers and so on.”

He didn’t envisage a change in the near future.

“It’s a bit of an uncertain world we’re living in but I can’t really see any reason why, right at the moment, that it’s not going to continue,” Marshall said.

“It certainly hasn’t turned into a buyers’ market,” he said. “There’s no buyers’ market on the horizon I wouldn’t have thought.”

Buyers were becoming “less selective”, compromising on the area they wanted to live in or the number of bedrooms they wanted in a house, simply to get into the housing market, Marshall said.

The Nelson region’s real estate market was not peculiar to anywhere else, and some regions had higher prices, he said, but Nelson remained an attractive destination with employment opportunities.

“We do have a lot of outside people coming here to buy both for personal and investment (reasons),” he said.

Supplied Real Estate Institute of New Zealand chief executive Jen Baird says the regions continue to be an attractive investment.

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said numbers of first home buyers in Nelson and Marlborough had declined, with the latest lending criteria impacting many.

“Borders opening throughout the country enabled further sales activity, and some properties were purchased via virtual viewings,” she said.

“Demand in the regions remains strong as they continue to be seen as an attractive investment and there are good work prospects for those wanting a lifestyle change.”

Nelson also recorded the lowest median days to sell a home in New Zealand at 21 days, two days less than in December 2020. Nationally, there was a median of 29 days to sell a property.

As well as prices increasing substantially compared to a year ago, prices in December were also up on the month prior in the Nelson region, with the median house prices in November being $736,000 for Nelson city and $890,000 for Tasman.

Nationally, the median price for residential property, excluding Auckland, increased by 20.6 per cent over the past year, from $630,000 to $760,000 in December.