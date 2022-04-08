Nelson cafés see uptick in customers after Covid restrictions ease

DeVille owner Evan McClain said signs were looking positive for his business as turnover had increased.

Cafés and restaurants around Nelson have reported an increase in business as people venture out more.

DeVille owner Evan McClain said he had been “pleasantly surprised” by the amount of customers coming in this week, saying it was almost like a return to normal for the restaurant.

While he was still a bit wary, the signs were looking positive, with turnover having increased by about a third.

McClain said the increase was probably to do with requirements for vaccine passports being lifted, but it was hard to know.

“There’s definitely been a lot more familiar faces coming back in.”

Little Dove Café owner Andrew Clancey said there had definitely been a pickup in customers over the week.

He attributed this to people regaining their confidence to go out.

While Clancy said that mandatory vaccination passes being lifted may have influenced the recent surge, it was “really hard to tell.”

“Without a doubt there have been some people without vaccine passes that I’ve seen for the first time in months.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Little Dove Cafe owner Andrew Clancey said there had definitely been a pick-up in customers the past week.

Jaks Island owner Jessie Verhoef said the last fortnight had seen an upturn in business.

However, as the café was based in the business district, many regular customers were still working from home.

Until the country moved back to orange traffic light setting, it would be hard to tell if it was busier.

Verhoef said it was unlikely that mandatory vaccination passes being lifted was a factor in the upsurge, as most of her customers were fully vaccinated.

Hardy St Eatery owner James Rutherford said he had much more confidence after the last few weeks.

“It’s been a much better week, last couple of weeks have been fantastic.”

As soon as the Government signalled the end of vaccine passes and some mandates, people’s attitudes changed.

“Since it ended on the 4th, things have definitely changed, which has helped.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Hospitality Association president Ian Williams said his business has remained quiet during the recent weeks.

However, Hospitality Association Nelson president and owner of the Vic and Burger Culture Ian Williams said business was still “very quiet.”

Like everyone else, both establishments were juggling staff absences due to Covid-19.

Williams said he was not sure whether trade had been affected by the vaccine passports being lifted, but thought the red traffic light system was still keeping people indoors.

With winter trade starting early due to the shift to red, he said he did not think this year was going to be better for hospitality than last year, which was a “very sad thing to say.”

“I’ll try to remain optimistic, but I’d be pleasantly surprised if it is.”