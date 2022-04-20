347 new Covid-19 cases in top of south

An IT network issue meant the Ministry of Health was unable to release new Covid-19 case numbers on Wednesday.

There were 347 new cases of Covid-19 in the top of the south on Wednesday, according to Nelson Marlborough Health.

An IT network issue meant the Ministry of Health was unable to report new Covid-19 case numbers on Wednesday, and could only release data about hospitalisations.

Nationally there were 547 people in hospital with the virus, with 14 in intensive care units. Of those hospitalised, nine were in Nelson-Marlborough, the same number as on Tuesday.

Case numbers from Nelson Marlborough Health, which are slightly different from the ministry because of different reporting times, showed of the 347 new cases on Wednesday, 98 were in Blenheim, 91 in Nelson, 45 in Richmond, 44 in Motueka/Moutere, 27 in other parts of Tasman, 24 in other parts of Marlborough, 12 in Picton and five in Golden Bay.

Daily Omicron case numbers in the top of the south fell below 200 at the start of this week, with 178 on Monday, before rising 265 on Tuesday, according to the ministry figures.