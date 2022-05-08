Nelson Marlborough reels in first female winch operator

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter has reeled in its first female winch operator.

Zoe Farmer was hired by GCH Aviation in March for the role of winch operator – a highly specialised role that involves working the helicopter’s hoist mechanism to pull patients into the chopper.

Farmer would be the first woman to hold the role in the top of the south. She is the first female crew member for the helicopter.

She has been training under Nelson chief crewman Craig “Ernie” Bryant.

READ MORE:

* Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter to employ own medics

* In case of emergency: The 'difficult and dangerous' life of a rescue helicopter paramedic

* Stricken yachties rescued off rocks near Whangarei



Farmer, 25, said she had been drawn to emergency services from a young age, and had known she wanted to work on a search and rescue helicopter since high school.

Farmer studied paramedicine at AUT, and worked for NHS ambulance in Bournemouth, England for three-and-a-half years.

After being unable to secure an aviation role in the United Kingdom, Farmer decided to return home to New Zealand.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Zoe Farmer is the first female winch operator, and crew member, for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

She applied to a number of positions across the country. Eventually, GCH Aviation offered Farmer the role of winch operator in Nelson, which was “a dream-job come true”.

Farmer said she was loving the training so far, despite it being different from her experience of working in an ambulance.

The aircraft meant there was limited space, and it could be difficult to communicate with patients through headsets.

The role of winch operator meant acting as a “middleman” and involved assisting medics, the pilot, and operating a winch in a range of challenging conditions.

“I’m really enjoying expanding not only my medical skill set but my aviation skill set.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Farmer is currently undergoing training with Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter for her new role.

Since starting in Nelson, Farmer had attended half-a-dozen call-outs across the top of the south that involved winch jobs.

She had recently completed the day-land winch operation flight check, and had night winch, water, and boat winch training to complete.

Bryant said Farmer’s training was going well. It involved a steep learning curve, and could be difficult for people who had never worked in a helicopter before, thrusting them into a new environment.

In addition to juggling multiple responsibilities, winch operators had to stand on the landing skid of the helicopter while operating the winch.

Bryant said winch operating had been a heavily male dominated role for some time. He had trained six operators at the Nelson base so far, many who would later work at different bases around country. All of them were men.

However, more and more women were starting to enter the industry, Bryant said, and younger females as well.

Farmer said, for any women looking to enter the field, a paramedic qualification was a must.

To achieve her goal of working on a search and rescue helicopter, Farmer asked for feedback from employers on how to boost her application.

“If you have a goal, aim for it, break it down into achievable steps.”

Bryant said, while a paramedic degree was important, the main focus was on aviation winching.

“It’s a critical art in what we do. If you understand how that side of the operation works, you’d have a much better show at the interview.”