Construction begins on cabin community for homeless

Jan Brunt, Salvation Army assistant corps leader and director community ministries Ros Johnson, Salvation Army team leader housing first Jaap Noteboom, Habitat for Humanity Nelson general manager Nick Clarke, warden Neville Jackson, and reverend Watiri Maina with the “first post” of the Cabins for Community project.

A housing project aimed at helping people living in emergency accommodation transition into stable housing has started construction in Nelson.

The Cabins for Community project would see eight single-room cabins placed at 236 Vanguard St, on land owned by Victory Community Anglican Church.

Under the direction of the Salvation Army’s Housing First programme, people living in emergency housing would be invited to live in the cabins as a way of helping them transition into permanent accommodation.

The cabins and communal blocks are being provided by Habitat for Humanity Nelson, with the project being a joint venture between the organisation, Victory Community Anglican Church, and Housing First.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Ruth Vaughan (14) places the first shovel of soil into the hole at the Victory Community Anglican Church blessing.

Saturday morning saw members of the parish gather for the blessing and breaking of ground to commemorate the beginning of the construction of the cabin community.

Victory Community Anglican Church vicar Watiri Maina said the Cabins for Community project aligned with the church’s “heart’s desire” for the use of the land.

The church recognised the region was having a housing crisis, and wanted to provide “a place of hope and a place of refuge.”

“We want to be a part of meeting the needs of this city. It felt like Cabins for Community was a perfect idea.”

Maina said the response had been incredibly supportive, with parish members volunteering to garden and prepare the area before the residents arrived.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Noteboom, Clarke, Maina, and Jackson sign the papers allowing construction to begin.

Salvation Army team leader housing first Jaap Noteboom said housing people in hotels during an emergency was never meant to be a permanent solution.

However, with the ongoing housing crisis, finding places for people to live in Nelson was difficult.

Around a year ago, talks began with the goal of finding an innovative solution to this issue that allowed people to have their own space, while retaining their support groups.

“People without a home are living in support groups. They would like to have their own space and would like to stay connected, so they can be supported by each other.”

Noteboom said Habitat for Humanity Nelson general manager Nick Clarke came up with the concept of a “cabin community,” with one already have been built in Carterton for teenagers.

Noteboom and Clarke visited the cabin community and were impressed by it. Discussions began around bringing the concept to Nelson, and how it would work logistically.

Supplied The cabins are approximately 4.8 metres long and 2.4 metres in width, and are being built.

Clarke said Habitat for Humanity Nelson would be providing the “hardware” for the project, which included the cabins, the communal cooking and washing areas, and ablution block.

Each cabin was approximately 4.8 metres long and 2.4 metres in width. They were well insulated and double-glazed, and had french doors, carpet tiles, and a veranda.

The cabins were outfitted with electrics, and had space for a bed, a desk, and an easy chair, as well as a wardrobe and shelving. Six of them had been built by pre-apprenticeship trade students.

While it was not a final destination, the cabin was cosy and comfortable, and would be a good place for people to stay and get an address before they moved onto the next step in their housing journey.

“Support from the community has been excellent, and we are looking forward to getting things underway. If people want to help volunteer they can get in touch, we’re always happy to hear from people.”