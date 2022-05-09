Olympian's row retraced to honour respected club member

The Golden Edge Nelson Rowing Club hosted a memorial row from Awaroa to Nelson to memorialise Myles Sellers. Pictured is Grant Wilson delighting in a crew setting off.

An Olympian’s long-distance row has been recreated in memory of a Nelson rowing stalwart.

On Saturday, 35 members of the Golden Edge Nelson Rowing Club rowed from Awaroa to Nelson, a distance of approximately 56 kilometres.

Two five-crew-member coastal rowing boats were used, with 10 people rowing at a time. Safety boats accompanied the journey along the coastline.

The row was completed in honour of long-serving club member Myles Sellers, 54, who passed away unexpectedly last year.

Grant Wilson Golden Edge Nelson Rowing Club rowed from Kaiteriteri to Awaroa on Friday, and then rowed to Nelson the next day.

Club president Grant Wilson said rowing was in Sellers’ blood, and his great-uncle, Darcy Hadfield, had been the inspiration for route the crew had taken.

Sellers was a man who was passionate about rowing. He had a successful rowing career back in the 1980s, and won a gold medal in the Maadi Cup, as well as being a junior trialist.

Darcy Hadfield won the bronze medal in the single scull in Antwerp in 1920, making him the first New Zealand athlete to win at the Olympics. Previous medals by Kiwis were won for Australasia.

Hadfield subsequently went on to hold the Professional World Sculling Championship.

The Olympian grew up in Awaroa, and would often row a 14-foot (4.2m) “clinker dingy” to Nelson for a day out – a total distance of 56 km.

The rowing club replicated this row by rowing from Wilson’s Abel Tasman Awaroa Lodge to Nelson Rowing Club on Saturday.

Supplied Myles Sellers’s great-uncle was Darcy Hadfield, the first ever Olympic medallist to represent New Zealand.

“The Rowing Club saw this as a very fitting way to remember Myles by following in Darcy’s footsteps and starting the event from Darcy’s home in Awaroa,” Wilson said.

Participants rowed from Kaiteriteri to Awaroa on Friday. The crew then spent the night at Meadowbank Homestead where Hadfield grew up.

On Saturday they set off from Awaroa Beach at 8am. The weather was “gorgeous”, and a massive pod of dolphins was seen out on the water.

“We couldn’t have hoped for a better day.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The Golden Edge Nelson Rowing Club following their 56km row from Awaroa to Nelson.

The crew changed over at Kaiteriteri, Ruby Bay, and Rabbit Island, and reached Nelson Rowing Club at 5pm.

Wilson said the day was a fantastic way to honour Sellers.

The day was additionally special as Sellers’ wife Margarette organised for his mother Natalie to come to meet the group at Rabbit Island, where a minister said a few words.

The club was thankful for the support of Sellers’ family, their members, and the team at Wilson’s Abel Tasman that enabled this event to happen.