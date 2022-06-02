Therapy horses get shelter from the elements

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology trainee ranger course students join a Mitre 10 Mega Helping Hands building project at the Whakatū Riding for the Disabled.

Therapy horses will no longer have to wait in the rain or blazing sun thanks to a community project to build a yard shelter at Riding for the Disabled Whakatū.

Eight students from the Nelson Marlborough Institutue of Technology Kaitiaki Whenua trainee ranger course, lead by instructor Andy Woolley, lent their muscle and expertise to the project.

It was organised and sponsored by Mitre 10 MEGA Nelson Helping Hands, with Asphalt & General, Higgins Concrete, Goldpine, Freeman Roofing, Southpine, and Hirepool all donating materials to the project.

Riding for the Disabled Whakatū coach Kelly Craig said the covered shelter would allow horses to remain dry in bad weather, and would stop gear such as saddles and bridles becoming wet.

“Once the horses are wet, you put that gear on, it ends up pushing that wetness all the way to the skin.”

Rainy days were common in the Brook, meaning many riding days were lost.

“It could be really dry down there, come up here and it’s raining.”

Mitre 10 MEGA marketing manager Murray Leaning said different year groups of trainees had worked with Helping Hands for three years.

To complete their course, each group of trainees must complete a construction module. Working with Helping Hands provided them the perfect opportunity to complete their module while gaining hands-on experience in building outdoor projects.

Previously, a group of NMIT trainees had refurbished the Lake Rotoiti lodge.

The roof of the RDA shelter would be added at a later date, as they were waiting on materials.

Leaning said projects were planned to future-proof the RDA, including the “crown jewel” of a potential overhead cover for the riding arena.

However, funding would have to be arranged for the $350,000 project.

Craig said the project gave her hope for the future generations of riders, and the organisation’s horses.

“It’s going to make our horses a lot happier, especially in summer when they’re not standing in the stinking heat in those yards.”