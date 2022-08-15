'Just shoddy workmanship': bald patches appearing on Nelson roads

Tim Bayley has complained to the Nelson City Council about the poor quality of the road sealing

Poor workmanship on road surfaces is causing unnecessary noise pollution for nearby residents, a Nelson business owner believes.

Baywicks Wine Cellars owner Tim Bayley said the top coat of chip on Vanguard St outside New World has started to “delaminate,” causing bald patches to appear on the road, despite Nelson City Council resurfacing the road earlier in the year.

This was an issue seen across Nelson, Bayley said. He believed the issue was caused by the chipseal emulsions not bonding to the bigger chip underneath them, due to poor application.

This meant Vanguard St had become noisy to drive on, and caused increased noise pollution for people living nearby.

READ MORE:

* Motorists in and around Nelson face delays due to road works

* Feedback reveals mixed reactions to speed change

* Highway islands of weeds 'disgrace' as safety comes first



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Vanguard St near New World Nelson has been affected by poor chip sealing, Bayley believes.

Bayley said the patches where the upper layer of chip seal had come away had been appearing on Vanguard St and near the Richmond Deviation.

He thought the issue was caused by the bigger chip used on the roads, which, due to its smaller surface area, made it harder for the tar to grip onto.

A faulty spray applicator bar may also be an issue, as it was leaving “lines” on the road which could be seen through the chip.

Bayley also thought the chip was being imported from Malaysia following Marsden Point’s closure, so may be of an inferior quality.

"You can see the lines in the road and how the chip has delaminated away from original surface … this is just shoddy workmanship.”

However, Bayley said he was impressed with the asphalt done on Waimea Rd between Jenkins Creek and the Beatson Rd roundabout, as it was “smooth and so much quieter.”

Nelson City Council group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said in April chip seal surfacing was laid as a temporary holding repair to Vanguard Street at a cost of $61,000.

A permanent repair would be applied once underground services have been laid. This was in line with industry standard practice, and had been done to waterproof the road to prevent any damage over the winter months.

Supplied Bayley claims State Highway 6 near Atawhai had also been affected by shoddy lamination over the past few years.

Louverdis said Nelson City Council was aware that there were some bald patches on the road.

Unfortunately, warm, dry weather would be needed for this fix to work, so it could not be undertaken immediately.

These bald patches would be rectified at no cost to Council in the warmer months.

In the meantime Nelson City Council was sweeping any excess chip from the road and repainting line markings that have worn off.

“We understand that it’s frustrating when repair work doesn’t meet expectations and appreciate the patience of the public while this is put right.”

Additionally, Bayley said State Highway 6 near Atawhai had been delaminating badly for several years now.

He and his brother had been trying to get Waka Kotahi to apply asphalt to the road for several years, as Atahwai residents had been putting up the increased vehicle noise caused by the eroding surface.

Waka Kotahi system manager top of the south Andrew James, said the most recent resurfacing work on State Highway 6, Atawhai Drive, was done in spring 2021. It saw work done at some of the road’s intersections.

There were no plans to reseal SH6 at Atawhai in the near future.

James said the material used for road repairs must comply with Waka Kotahi specifications, irrespective of where it came from.

It was chosen by individual contractors to get the best results for each job. Local conditions and the time of year when work is undertaken was also taken into account, and with a variety of accepted products available, contractors would make assessments of the most appropriate materials for each job.