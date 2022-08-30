Nelson's main water pipe will take months to fix

The city council says the main Maitai River water pipeline will take until the end of the year to repair.

A 12m gap in the pipe has been found 1.3km downstream from the dam.

NCC infrastructure group manager Alec Louverdis said the council aimed to get the Maitai raw water pipeline fixed by end of the year.

The pipeline is Nelson’s main way of moving “raw” or untreated water to the town, and was damaged during recent flooding.

Nelson residents were initially asked to conserve water, but this request has since been lifted.

Louverdis said the break in the pipeline occurred about 1.3k west of the Maitai Dam. The pipeline roughly follows the path of the Maitai River.

Nelson City Council NCC infrastructure group manager Alec Louverdis says a landslide caused the pipeline to break.

Louverdis said a “significant” landslide had happened in the area the pipeline ran through.

Louverdis said the pipeline would be “a major repair” and the area was difficult to access. A Geotech engineer had already visited the site.

“We are currently putting together a plan about how to get the required materials to the site and establishing what work needs to take place to make sure the replacement section of pipe can be supported.”

Louverdis said Nelson’s secondary supply of water, also known as the Duplicate Raw Water Pipeline, was holding up well and performing as expected.

Previously, the town’s water supply had been at a reduced capacity, with reports of discoloured water in Tāhunanui and Stoke.