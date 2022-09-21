TDC mayoral race: Aly Cook keen for council to help repair social cohesion

Tasman district mayoral aspirant Aly Cook outlines why she is running for the top job.

Different opinions on the Covid-19 response have divided communities, families and friends, says Tasman district mayoral candidate Aly Cook.

“We need to bring people together,” she said. “We need to unite and repair our social cohesion.”

Some people who had been “segregated” due to Covid-19 vaccine mandates were not giving their custom to businesses “that rejected them, even though some businesses had no choice”.

“That problem is a lot bigger than people realise,” Cook said.

Supplied Aly Cook is a board member of the Outdoors and Freedom Party, under whose banner she is running for the mayoralty.

The healing of those divisions started at a community and local government level. “Part of the council’s role is to promote social wellbeing of the community.”

Cook suggested panels could be one way to help with that healing “so people can hear both sides”.

Standing under the banner of the Outdoors and Freedom Party, of which she is a board member, Cook is a first-time mayoral aspirant. She stood unsuccessfully in 2007 to be a councillor in the Moutere-Waimea ward.

Cook confirmed to Stuff in August that she was on the mailing list of anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voices for Freedom (VFF). She also told attendees at some candidates’ meetings that she had reached out to VFF for legal advice when her son was “damaged” by the first vaccine and was losing his job for declining a second jab.

Cook said she attended the anti-mandate protest in Wellington earlier this year “on behalf of my son”.

“I will not stand by and let our rights as New Zealanders be eroded away by an unaccountable – corrupt government,” says Cook’s profile on the Outdoors and Freedom party website.

“The 120 MPs sitting in Wellington have lost their moral compass. They did nothing to help our families, and many others have been through total hell, unnecessarily losing their livelihoods, homes, careers and their health, through being forced to take a newly invented pharmaceutical or lose their job.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Cook attended the anti-mandate protest in Wellington but says she “wasn't there when any of the nasty stuff went down”.

In response to a question at a candidates’ meeting on the proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity, which includes the identification of significant natural areas (SNA), Cook said such policies were “coming from the top”.

“It’s understanding that He Puapua actually comes from the United Nations.”

He Puapua is a report from a working group, commissioned by Te Puni Kōkiri, to outline what New Zealand needed to do to realise its commitments to a United Nations declaration.

“This is coming from a bigger place, via our government, down through our councils,” Cook told the crowd.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Aly Cook, left, pictured singing with Sharon O'Neill in 2014, is probably most well known as a singer-songwriter.

Pushback on such policies started locally. “So we push back from here at this level. Next year, we push back at national level.”

Probably most well known as a singer-songwriter, Cook is also a publicist. She previously worked as PA for property developer Alan Trent.

“It's my experience in handling large events, tour budgets and publicity within the challenging entertainment industry, along with my work in property development, which gives me the nous to be able to be a successful mayor for Tasman.”

Tasman district needed “fearless leadership fighting a government stealing our assets”.

Those assets included the Government’s three waters reform proposal to transfer management of council water assets to one of four large entities.

Increased extraction of gravel from the district’s rivers was another major issue.

“It's something we have to do,” Cook said. “We have to prioritise people's safety in times of flood.”