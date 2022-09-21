Legal dispute sparks Mike Harvey's decision to run for Tasman mayoralty

Tasman district mayoral candidate Mike Harvey outlines why he believes voters should elect him to the top job.

Tasman district mayoral aspirant Mike Harvey says a years-long legal dispute with Tasman District Council may have been the catalyst for his decision to stand for the top job but he’s not on a vendetta.

“It’s not about that,” he said. “It’s actually now about that place [the council] being user-friendly.”

The legal dispute relates to a subdivision at Māpua for which Harvey, as the property developer, received a resource consent in October 2011.

In January 2017, the council issued recovery proceedings in the District Court at Nelson, claiming just over $10,000 for 12 water service connections at the development.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Mike Harvey is likely most well known as a real estate salesperson. He’s also been a property developer and launched online real estate marketing tool Yelsa Connect.

Harvey said he believed the account was unlawful. He defended himself at a two-day hearing in January and February 2019.

The judge found the council had proved its claim.

Harvey appealed that decision to the High Court. That appeal was dismissed in August 2019. He then applied to the High Court for leave to bring a second appeal, an application​ that was declined in November 2019. A subsequent application to the Court of Appeal for leave to bring a second appeal was declined in April 2020.

Harvey said he had subsequently paid about $40,000 to the council – the original claim plus about $30,000 in costs – to settle the matter legally.

However, he continued to maintain that the original account was unlawful and said he was considering further legal action, even if he was elected mayor on October 8.

Harvey said he believed the legal proceedings brought by the council was a form of bullying.

“Everybody else around here that's bullied by them backs down and I'm not backing down, you can see I'm not a backer downer,” he said.

“I feel that I have a civic responsibility not to back down. I actually believe that with all my heart. I've got a daughter who lives with Down syndrome, who's 17 years old. If people like me, who have the ability to challenge these authorities, don't do it, what chance has she got?”

Anna Bradley-Smith/Stuff Harvey in 2015 when he was a property developer.

It was not about the $10,000, Harvey said. Other accounts for the Māpua subdivision project – that he said totalled more than $1 million – were paid without delay.

Harvey said he believed this water account was raised “vexatiously” because he had threatened legal action against the council on another matter related to development contributions.

When asked whether he could separate this legal dispute from the role of mayor, Harvey said he had a “right to justice”.

“This axe to grind is the reason I'm here, making it better for people,” he said. “Everyone is compelled to run for office for a reason. The major issue is that there’s a massive disconnect between the council and the residents.”

Marion Van Dijk/Stuff Harvey with his daughter, Molly, then aged 3, on World Down Syndrome Day in 2009.

Harvey said when the council filed proceedings, he approached elected members and staff seeking a resolution to the matter but they had been “unwilling”.

As mayor, Harvey said he would “teach my councillors how to represent their constituents”.

He would be able to work “perfectly well” with council staff, despite the legal action.

“It's my greatest skill,” he said. “I can absolutely offend somebody to the ends of the earth and a week later, they think I'm the greatest guy in the world. No vendetta.”

Council communications and change manager Chris Choat said Harvey’s “beliefs, about the lawfulness of the water service applications or whether proceedings were properly brought, were not shared by ... the courts he took the case to”.

The council could not comment on his threat of further legal proceedings.

“However, following the election, council staff will endeavour to work constructively with its elected members to achieve the best outcomes for the community,” Choat said.