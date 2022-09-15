Bruce Springsteen tribute band to perform free concert for Nelson

The Boss Tribute Show will perform on Saturday, September 24 at the Trafalgar Centre.

A popular tribute band is coming to Nelson for an end-of-tour concert, with the event’s proceeds going to the mayoral relief fund.

Bruce Springsteen tribute band The Boss Tribute Show has announced they will end their tour with a free concert at the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson on Saturday, September 24.The performance would also be livestreamed.

During the performance, viewers would be able to make a three dollar donation to the Nelson Tasman mayoral relief fund by texting “STORM” to 3493.

Band promoter and bass player Adrian Dittner said Nelsonians could expect a show that covered all of Springsteen’s “good old classics”.

There would be some “excellent saxophone solos,” and a lead singer that, if you closed your eyes, sounded very similar to “the Boss.”

All the songs people knew and loved would be played, with a couple of surprises thrown in.

“It’ll be a collection of Springsteen classics.”

The idea for the concert began with the band wanting to give something back to Nelson after seeing the damage caused by flooding in the region.

A fundraiser for the Mayoral Relief Fund was initially thrown around, with the idea evolving into a free community concert, with the Nelson City Council helping with venue costs.

“Basically, let's have a big party for Nelson, and hopefully raise a bit of money along the way,” Dittner said.

People who had been affected by the flooding, and first responders such as police, search and rescue, and firefighters were all invited to come to the event by Dittner.

Tickets to the free concert could be booked via Ticketek. The Trafalgar Centre concert would be the final performance of the Boss Tribute Show’s five-week tour.

The Boss Tribute Show is a seven-piece band. Primarily composed of musicians from the Manawatu area, Dittner said he started the band around seven years ago, due to his love of Bruce Springsteen and his music.

Tickets to The Boss Tribute Show’s free concert can be purchased here. The concert is planned for September 24 at the Trafalgar Centre, at 7.30pm.