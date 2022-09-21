Maxwell Clark runs for Tasman mayoralty, his brother stands in Invercargill

Tasman district mayoral aspirant Maxwell Clark outlines what he would bring to the top job.

Tasman district mayoral candidate Maxwell Clark is making his fourth attempt to land the top job after unsuccessfully contesting the mayoralty in 2013, 2016 and 2019.

Clark is also running as a Richmond ward candidate but it’s the mayoralty he would most like to win.

An interest in local body politics appears to run in the family with Clark’s brother, Nobby, running for the Invercargill mayoralty. Nobby Clark is the incumbent deputy mayor of Invercargill.

“My brother ... enjoys local body politics the same as I do,” Maxwell Clark said. “We both individually decided to look at local bodies and see if we could improve it.”

READ MORE:

* Targeted rate for Waimea dam overruns will spark legal action: irrigators

* Tasman candidate Maxwell Clark makes third attempt at mayoralty

* Busy Richmond West intersection given interim upgrade



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Maxwell Clark, who manages ambulance services provider MediMax, says he knows how council processes work and is familiar with Local Government Act.

If the brothers secured the mayoralties of Invercargill and Tasman district, they would have an opportunity to share information.

“I think, it's an advantage to have not only your own view but to have access to material which can benefit this community or give a better perspective,” Maxwell Clark said.

While Nobby Clark was elected in 2019 as the highest-polling councillor in Invercargill, Maxwell Clark is yet to win a seat around the council table. However, he has regularly attended council meetings over the years and has been outspoken on several issues including the Waimea dam project.

Clark said the dam project – its $90 million of cost overruns in particular – remained a hot-button topic on the hustings in 2022.

“It comes up all the time,” he said. “Without hesitation, I think the biggest challenge facing the council and the ratepayers in the next five years is the excessive debt associated with the ... dam and the cost overruns.”

Waimea Water Construction of the Waimea dam, photographed in March, is expected to be completed in January. The joint-venture dam project has faced multiple delays and cost overruns.

If elected “and with the support of the councillors”, Clark said he would target rate irrigators to fund a portion of those overruns.

The council has said it has the option to use a targeted rate on irrigators. Waimea Irrigators Ltd, the council’s partner in the joint-venture project, has said it will be “required to seek legal redress” if such a targeted rate is introduced.

Clark was undeterred by the threat of legal action. “I will target rate them and not expect the ratepayers to pay their bills.”

Financially, the council needed to “live within [its] means”.

One way to trim its expenditure would be to cancel plans for a $2.8m project to upgrade the intersection of Lower Queen St and Berryfield Drive at Richmond West, which includes the installation of traffic lights.

A turning lane created as a temporary measure was working “perfectly well”.

“Why would you want traffic lights that hold up the traffic, it doesn't make sense,” Clark said. “I would cancel that straight away.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Maxwell Clark, who has been a frequent visitor to the council chamber, hopes to have a seat around the table from October.

Another change Clark wanted to see was a move to bring behind-closed-door council workshops into the open. “The debate and discussion should be made by elected councillors in the public arena.”

Clark said he was “totally opposed” to the Government’s Three Waters reform programme. “It's just asset grabbing by the Government.”

If elected, he would be keen for Tasman District Council to consider joining the Communities 4 Local Democracy group of councils opposing the reform proposals as​ outlined.​

Clark, who manages ambulance services provider MediMax, said he knew how council processes worked and was familiar with Local Government Act.

“A mayor needs to see clearly and be prepared to listen and that would be me,” he said.