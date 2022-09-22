Horse therapy programme calls for donations to crowdfunding campaign

Equine Inspired Charitable Trust are trying to raise $10,000 to go towards providing free-of-charge care to at-risk women and youth in the area.

A local non-profit is calls for locals to help raise money to provide free equine therapy for women in the Nelson region.

Marahau-based horse-assisted life coaching provider Equine Inspired Charitable Trust is aiming to raise $10,000 through crowdfunding on Givealittle.

Owner Lenna Dickson said the funds would be used to provide free equine therapy treatment to at-risk women through the trust’s Horses Helping Human programme.

During the programme, local women who had been subjected to abuse and other traumas would be able to develop their emotional regulation, communication, and body language through working with horses.

Lenna Dickson Lenna Dickson at her horse assisted therapy programme Horses Helping Humans in Marahau.

Dickson said the programme was amazing at helping these women increase their confidence and self-esteem.

The horses helped the women identify what their stress response were, and give them tools to be able to apply emotional regulation in those situations.

As part of their crowdfunding campaign, local groups such as Nelson Building Society and the Palzer family had agreed to act as “match funders” for the campaign.

As well as pledging a donation, the organisations would match each donation given on certain days allotted to them.

As part of the fundraiser, Dickson said games were being staged, such as “Pony Plop Bingo.”

For the game, people would be able to purchase squares of land. If someone correctly guessed where the “plop” would land, they could be in to win a range of prizes, including a $448 voucher for a two-day sailing adventure with Abel Tasman Sailing Adventures, or a voucher from AquaTaxi worth $150.

“There are over $700 worth of vouchers for the event.”

Dickson said the fundraiser was currently four days in, and so far they had raised just under $2000.

The crowdfunding campaign will run until Thursday, September 29.