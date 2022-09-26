TDC Golden Bay ward candidates have their say

Te Waikoropupū Springs, near Tākaka, is one of many natural wonders in the Golden Bay ward, which is a popular destination for visitors.

Golden Bay is a naturally beautiful and popular ward in Tasman district.

Nestled next to Abel Tasman National Park, the Bay’s natural wonders such as Te Waikoropupū Springs, Farewell Spit, Wharariki Beach and Wainui Falls are a drawcard for visitors.

The resident population was estimated to be just 5500 in 2021, living in several settlements including Tākaka, Collingwood and Pōhara along with the rural surrounds.

There are two vacancies in the Golden Bay ward for seats around the Tasman District Council table, for which four people have put up their hands.

Stuff asked those four candidates:

1) What do you believe is the key issue facing the district and how would you try to address it?

2) How would you bring the views of your community/ward to the council table?

3) Do you support the Government's Three Waters reform programme? If so, why? If not, how do you propose future infrastructure upgrades should be funded?

Celia Butler (incumbent ward councillor)

CHERIE SIVIGNON/STUFF Tasman District Council incumbent Golden Bay ward councillor Celia Butler.

Housing. More land needs to be made available and we need to look outside the square for solutions. TDC has land available, and partnerships with social housing providers could see houses built. Maintain close contact with the community, be available to listen with respect and seek solutions. Provide information and keep the community up with council issues. This informs me about what I need to take to the council table. This would be either by asking questions and receiving answers from staff, or giving the view of the community/ward. I support a funding model other than rates. I see the benefit in economy of scale that Three Waters provides. I support the sharing of governance with our Treaty partners. However, I don't support the current governance model in respect of the layers of bodies and lack of community control. I have reservations about the protections against privatisation in the future.

Chris Hill (incumbent ward councillor)

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District Council incumbent Golden Bay ward councillor Chris Hill.

A key issue is climate change. The recent storm and previous ones had devastating impacts as will sea level rise. I supported the Tasman Action Plan and, if re-elected, will continue to seek improvement in the targets and actions. I have links with many groups and organisations, including manawhenua iwi. I attend AGMs of many community groups. I sit on a range of committees and am available at events. Understanding views is essential as is being able to voice those views at council. I support some principles including the idea that wherever you live, you should have the same quality of drinking water and pay about the same. I accept that enormous infrastructure works are needed and that for many councils and ratepayers these are unaffordable. I am concerned there is too much distance between ratepayers and those managing Entity C and we could end up at the bottom of someone's list.

Quinn Lake

Quinn Lake declined to participate.

James Wolfen-Duvall