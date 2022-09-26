TDC Lakes-Murchison ward candidates have their say

Murchison is one of three main settlements in the geographically large Lakes-Murchison ward. The other two are St Arnaud and Tapawera.

The largest and least populated of the five wards in Tasman district, Lakes-Murchison has just one elected representative around the Tasman District Council table.

Stretching from Murchison, near the Tasman district border with the West Coast, to the alpine village of St Arnaud and across to Tapawera, the ward had an estimated population of just 3800 residents in 2021.

Four people are vying for that one elected ward position on the council including Money Free Party NZ founder Richard Osmaston, who is also running for mayor.

Stuff asked the other three candidates:

1) What do you believe is the key issue facing the district and how would you try to address it?

2) How would you bring the views of your community/ward to the council table?

3) Do you support the Government's Three Waters reform programme? If so, why? If not, how do you propose future infrastructure upgrades should be funded?

Stuart Bryant (incumbent ward councillor and deputy mayor)

Affordability. From housing affordability to inflationary pressures, which affect the affordability of council projects and service delivery that, in turn, affects rates and debt. Streamlining procurement processes, co-funding and partnering helps mitigate the effects of inflationary pressures. Zoning land, providing infrastructure and timely consenting supports housing affordability. I bring a positive, can-do attitude and proactively work with council colleagues towards my goals and those of Lakes-Murchison residents. I regularly attend community meetings to stay engaged. I also attend council meetings and briefings to maximise the opportunities to represent my ward. Similarly, I attend regional meetings to represent and speak for all of Tasman. I don't support the Three Waters reform. While there is a need to change how the infrastructure is funded and delivered, economies of scale aren't necessarily realised if the entities are too big and unwieldy. I believe there should have been more entities or the status quo with funds provided to councils like roading funding.

Dean McNamara (incumbent Moutere-Waimea ward councillor)

Excessive debt. The next LTP will see debt over $300 million. Currently, it's $250m with no contingency. Not included is money for new staff offices (urgently required?), nor guaranteed future Waimea dam overruns, nor interest rates over 2%, nor emergency events. Spending needs reining in. I will continue to advocate for rural communities as I have for the past six years. I was the only councillor who spoke out against the unworkable draft stock control bylaw. Drafted by staff behind desks, who only went out to witness stock movements after public outcry. We need more common sense. I do not support Three Waters. We should walk away rather than “trying to influence the decisions from the inside”. Government's flagship for amalgamation and centralisation, FENZ, has fire brigades striking for the first time. Give the millions being wasted directly to councils for upgrades. Return GST generated in the region back here.

Sharon Rogers