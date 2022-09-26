TDC Richmond ward candidates have their say

Richmond has been experiencing rapid growth and more is predicted.

Richmond is the largest and fastest-growing settlement in Tasman district. A 2021 population estimate of 15,400 is already out of date.

The Richmond West residential area was initially anticipated to be developed over 30 to 50 years. However, it now appears most of the land for residential growth will be fully developed within the next couple of years. Interest is now turning to Richmond South.

The Richmond ward has four vacancies around the Tasman District Council table.

Ten people are vying for one of those councillor roles including Maxwell Clark, who is also running for mayor.

Stuff asked the other nine candidates:

1) What do you believe is the key issue facing the district and how would you try to address it?

2) How would you bring the views of your community/ward to the council table?

3) Do you support the Government's Three Waters reform programme? If so, why? If not, how do you propose future infrastructure upgrades should be funded?

Glen Daikee

Supplied Tasman District Council Richmond ward candidate Glen Daikee.

Glen Daikee declined to participate.

Jo Ellis

The key issue facing ratepayers is the increasing cost of living and the effect of rates on our daily finances. The only way to relieve the pressure on ratepayers is to rein in spending and reduce debt. I will prioritise our “needs” over “wants” while ensuring we get the best value return for your rates. I bring balance, honesty, and determination to the role. To make the best decisions, I will listen to you, and carefully weigh the financial, environmental, and cultural implications for us all. I will also advocate for the most vulnerable of our community. There are far too many unanswered questions about the implications and detail of how Three Waters will operate in reality to support it. It will not solve or prioritise those issues unique to our environment and community. Our rates should fund infrastructure in our region, not the neglected infrastructure of other regions.

Mark Greening (incumbent ward councillor)

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Tasman District Council incumbent Richmond ward councillor Mark Greening.

The key issues are: Affordability (of rates, water charges and debt), climate change (ie, increasing flood risk and environmental degradation), traffic congestion and the future of work (ie, income and employment opportunities). Council costs need to come down. A coherent vision and strategy, rates cap and better council leadership is required. Experience counts for nothing if you keep making poor decisions. Normally I walk around the ward and talk to people about their concerns and raise them at council. This term, Covid-19 has made that harder to do, but receiving emails, phone calls and website comments from residents has worked well. When you see reckless decision-making and risk taking in local government, like the Waimea Dam’s financing fiasco (which I opposed), and its runaway costs that ratepayers are unfairly burdened with, you can understand why it needs to change. We needed sensible stewardship of your assets and money.

Ray Griffith

The community. Many feel, for numerous reasons, that they aren't being listened to by the elected representatives. I seek your vote to start initiating change through small steps. Being accountable and available to meet with ratepayers regularly and to be engaged in and around the community, which rebuilds a connection and trust. I would commit myself to being accessible and available to all in our community because I alone don't have all the answers. But I know that for those in our community that do, I can get them heard. I oppose the current Three Waters reform. I agree with its intent but under the current plan I don't see Tasman getting a good deal. So, I would seek to make concessions to bring us into a South Island entity, for example. I would also suggest greater partnership with central government or through private organisations to co-fund future infrastructure to ease the burden on ratepayers.

Kit Maling (incumbent ward councillor)

The shortage of social housing. It affects the most vulnerable of our residents. Council is working with social housing providers but there is a need for more effort. Kāinga Ora now meets with council regularly but meetings need to progress into actions. The Richmond ward does not have a community association but I have good community connections through sports clubs, schools, Grey Power and other groups such as Probus, Rotary and the Youth Council. You also get information from residents who ring, text or email you with problems. From this, you get a good sounding board to present and consider community views at council. I do not support the present Three Waters, in particular, due to the governance model and the lack of accountability to residents. A regional entity would be such an entity with local governance and accountability to residents. The next key issue would be access to some form of central funding.

Rachel Stevenson

The high ratio of council debt. There needs to be debt reduction targets. Half of the rates from the new subdivisions of Berryfields, the Meadows and residential rates from properties that have been built in the last three years should go into debt reduction until the ratio drops to an agreed level. There needs to be more engagement between councillors and ratepayers. Councillors should spend time in the mall regularly to engage with a wider sector of the community, and bring issues to the council table based on feedback. Local democracy needs to be more accessible and user-friendly. I do not agree with the Three Waters governance model. Smaller regions will lose out to Wellington council due to the lack of maintenance of its infrastructure. Funding infrastructure through water meter rates and rates bills is working and I think this model should be used in order to keep Richmond assets under Richmond management.

Adele Terrill

I am most concerned about rapidly increasing centralisation. I stand for a reclaiming of local governance over the issues that concern local people, local business and our local environment. Wellington seems to think it knows best for us, but I believe Tasman district folk are better qualified to steward and revive our region. I am an advocate for transparent, honest and thorough consultation with community. We need to come up with better ways of engaging our community. If you feel like you are not being heard, then I'm your girl. Listening is my superpower. I would bring the views of my ward to council with understanding and balance and honesty. An emphatic “no”. Tasman residents have been paying for our excellent water infrastructure for generations. I would like to see TDC resign from membership of LGNZ and instead join with Communities 4 Local Democracy to fight for local control over our local assets.

Joni Tomsett

Housing availability and affordability. Tasman is one of the least affordable areas in NZ and it is affecting the resilience of our region. We need to intensify further than planned in the Future Development Strategy and the council needs to enable alternative housing models. Council must continue to take central government funding opportunities, partner with social housing providers and develop well-designed urban environments. I represent a group of people who are not currently represented. The way to engage younger professionals or families is different to engaging with a standard voter. I will continue to engage with community groups, organisations and businesses but also use technology more purposely to reach ratepayers who are not currently engaged. I support the intent of the Three Waters reform but with some amendments. I believe the South Island should be one entity, storm water should not be included, and government should communicate more clearly to councils and the public. I support the co-governance structure.

Tim Tyler