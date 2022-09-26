A gin cocktail at 2pm: How Nelsonians marked Queen Elizabeth II memorial day

Nelsonians enjoyed a slow start to the memorial holiday, with some planning on making the late Queen’s favourite drink to acknowledge her passing.

Locals enjoyed a relaxing start to their week with a day off in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, with many heading to the parks and beaches, and some planning to mix up the Queen’s favourite drink to mark her passing.

The one-off public holiday in memory of the late monarch took place on Monday.

The morning saw a slow start and empty streets in Nelson and Tāhunanui, with people only venturing out from about midday onwards.

Hayden and Courtney spoke to Stuff as they were walking through the Queen’s Gardens in Nelson.

The couple said they were enjoying their day off with their daughter. When asked if they thought the day would be an annual holiday, Hayden said he “hoped not.”

“I don’t think its overly good for the economy at the moment, but everyone loves a day off.”

When asked if they would be participating in the minute of silence scheduled for 2pm, Hayden and Courtney said they weren’t aware it would be happening.

Frances Chin/Nelson Mail Young families enjoyed the facilities at Tāhunanui Beach playground on Monday.

Hayden said he thought the royals were going to end up like the Kardashians in the end, just another “wealthy family.”

Stuff also spoke to Judy and her friend who chose not to be named. The two women said they were enjoying their day off and that, so far, Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day had been “lovely.”

When asked if they were fans of the royals, the two friends said “absolutely.”

“Charles and Camilla are my favourites.”

Judy’s friend was wearing a mixture of “black and blue” in respect for the Queen’s passing.

When asked if she would be participating in the two minutes of silence planned for 2pm, the woman said she wasn’t sure.

“I’d rather talk about her.”

Judy and her friend joked they would have a Dubonnet and Gin cocktail during the two minutes of silence, reported to be the Queen’s favourite alcoholic drink, although it might send them to sleep for the rest of the day.

Stuff Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip on Queen Elizabeth II Drive on their visit to Nelson 1986.

Judy said she was sad when the queen passed away, as it reminded her of losing her own mother. The monarch had represented history, and her death meant the end of an era.

She remembered when the Queen came to New Zealand in 1950s. On one occasion, she wore a yellow dress and hat and had “looked amazing.”

Ella Holmes said she and her partner Tilo Thevenard would be using the public holiday to do some work on their sailing boat. They would be sanding the boat back and getting ready to paint it.

“Always love a good day off. Any excuse for a day off, I’m happy.”