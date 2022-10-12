Mako challenge community to push-up for Rescue Helicopter

Tasman Mako are encouraging locals to film themselves doing 10 push-ups and post it online – with the proceeds going to the NBS 2022 Rescue Helicopter Appeal.

Easy or hard, on your knees or with weights on your back – the Tasman Mako are encouraging locals to film themselves completing 10 push-ups in a row, as a way to raise money for Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

The squad are challenging locals to film themselves completing 10 push-ups as part of the NBS 10 for 10 Challenge.

The video should then be posted online to social media such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or Twitter, with the tag #NBS10for10.

For every video posted online, NBS will donate $10 to the NBS 2022 Rescue Helicopter Appeal. The aim is for 1000 videos to be published, with the goal of raising $10,000.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Mako player Monu Moli is encouraging people to get creative in their videos.

Mako player Monu Moli said the challenge was meant to be “fun and achievable”. He and other squad members encouraged creativity in the videos.

“Whether you are giving us 10 of your gym-honed best, 10 on your knees or 10 from your chair doing vertical pushes against a wall – it counts.

“Every entry matters when NBS are giving $10 per video, so we say karawhiua – give it heaps!”

NBS chief executive Tony Cadigan said the appeal was a great way for the community to support Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

“There is huge support in our community for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter, so we have come up with this fun challenge where people can get involved and help contribute to the 2022 Appeal.

“We’d love to see lots of videos being posted, with big smiles on people’s faces as they do their push-ups.”

Well-known local characters were taking part in the challenge, including Victory Boxing owner Paul Hampton former All Black Wyatt Crockett, radio presenters Max Goodman and Blair Kiddey, NBS Dancing for a Cause 2018 winner Ros Pochin, Mako player Ethan Blackadder, and Sealord CEO Doug Paulin.

The NBS 2022 Rescue Helicopter Appeal was launched at the Tasman Mako versus Northland match at Trafalgar Park on September 24.

During the game almost $3000 was donated to the appeal, which was matched by NBS.

The NBS 2022 Rescue Helicopter Appeal runs until the end of October. Donations can be made here.