Shipping container cafe proud to be 'understudy' for developing Marina

Years ago Jo McCrostie had an idea while fishing with her husband Greg on Nelson harbour.

They would open a coffee stall in the marina, where people could sit, have a coffee, and chat about the fish they hadn’t caught, while taking in views of the sea.

After getting off the boat, Jo walked down Akersten St and saw the perfect spot – a small corner of road that had ample parking and amazing views over the water.

Three years later, Ruby’s Espresso is going strong, with Jo and Greg exchanging their airstream coffee cart for the larger space of a converted shipping container on Monday.

The new premises have been named the “understudy” to the marina’s masterplan, which would see the area developed into a seaside hub with stores, cafes, and other maritime-related facilities.

Both Jo and Greg have high hopes for the Nelson Marina and its future development. The couple believe the area has been underutilised.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Chips Herawan, left, Tara Fuge, Stacey Shields, Greg and Jo McCrostie and Maja Samper at Ruby’s Espresso’s new shipping container premises.

With its close location to Nelson, ample space and beautiful views, Jo said the marina could be an amazing asset, similar to the viaduct in Wellington or the Auckland waterfront.

“Marinas around the world are the hub. And this isn’t, but it should be.

“I think it's a no-brainer, really. It’s just a great part of Nelson that could be better.”

The land Ruby’s Espresso sits on is leased from Nelson City Council, who have been very supportive, Jo said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The coffee provider’s new shipping container store took eight weeks to build.

When Jo and Greg started the business, neither of them had much coffee experience, although Greg had worked as a barista in the past. For years the McCrosties ran the Isel Market, before handing over its reins last year.

The coffee cart’s outside location meant it could operate within alert level restrictions during the pandemic.

This appealed to many customers and helped grow a community of regulars. Now, Ruby’s Espresso is going strong, with its busiest days being the weekend, where they could easily sell 500 coffees a day

Initially, the couple and their staff had working out of a “silver bullet” airstream coffee cart. While its appearance was striking, the cart had been cosy for the people inside.

Greg joked that they would often receive comments along the lines of, “I don’t know how you all work in such a small space.”

For the past six months the couple have been planning their move to the shipping container. The container was built and outfitted by local contractor Boxman Containers, and its green alloy cladding was completed by Fribesco.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Ruby’s Espresso was run out of a “silver bullet” airstream coffee cart for three years.

Fitting out the container took eight weeks. The new premises were moved to the marina on Monday afternoon, and was opened on Wednesday.

The couple said the community response had been amazing, with people saying the new container looked “fantastic”.

Ruby’s Espresso has 10 casual staff. Now that the premises were bigger, there were plans to extend the menu to hot food like chilli con carne, toasted sandwiches, and sausage rolls.

The cafe would now be open into the evening, when the views of the water were “just stunning”.

What was the secret to amazing coffee? Locally sourced beans from Sublime, of course, and caring about the product you make.

“Coffee is not just about coffee. There’s the quality and the experience, and how you should take your time with it. Appreciate it.”