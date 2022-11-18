Helicopter house owners' special connection to life-saving rescue chopper

Anna and Alex Booth's new house built by Mitre 10 Mega at its new location in Matariki, Tapawera.

When Anna Booth’s father-in-law, William Booth, had a heart-attack while shearing sheep on his Tapawera farm, the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was there to help him.

The rescue chopper landed on one of their paddocks, after the sheep were chased off, and saved William’s life – with the man needing to be resuscitated after arriving at the hospital.

“The helicopter saved my father-in-law’s life. He literally died on the operating table just after they got him out the helicopter. If that had happened anywhere else, he wouldn’t have made it.”

Now, Anna and Alex have purchased Mitre 10 Mega’s helicopter house, with the proceeds of the sale going into the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter endowment trust.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff The third Mitre10 Mega rescue helicopter charity house has just been completed in Stoke.

The couple’s new home now sits on the same spot the rescue chopper landed the day it saved William’s life, Anna said.

Anna said, when she and Alex “put two and two together” and realised their new home had been placed at the exact spot where the chopper had landed, it had been “pretty cool”.

The couple ended up purchasing the helicopter house completely by chance. Initially planning to build, the cost of materials went up by $50,000 in the time between planning and designing.

It was when they were driving past Mitre 10 and saw the framing of the house in the carpark, that they got involved. After meeting with Mitre 10 Mega community engagement manager Murray Leaning, the family went to the house, where Anna’s five-year-old daughter ran straight to her now room and declared she wanted it for her bedroom.

After keeping in contact with Leaning, the couple eventually made an offer that was accepted by the organisation.

Booth said the family moved into their new home around four weeks ago, but has been in the house properly for two weeks.

The new house was “great”. Located on Alex’s parent’s farm in near Kahurangi National Park, with his parent’s house just 150 metres away.

Alex’s parents loved having them close, Anna said, as it meant they wouldn’t need to move off the farm when they got older.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Mitre 10 Mega Nelson CEO Brandon Beveridge, Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Dion Edgar, Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Paula Muddle, paramedic Matt Wilkinson, and community engagement manager Murray Leaning with the cheque with the proceeds from Helicopter House sold recently.

Anna spoke about the time and effort volunteers had put into the project. By doing the work they did in building the house, they allowed the rescue chopper to continue saving people across the region, like William.

“They’re just really, really good people that go out of their way to make dreams come true.”

Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Paula Muddle said the funds from the sale of the house would be a massive boost to the endowment fund.

“We’ve built three Mega houses, and in six years we’ve managed to get [the fund] to $6 million.”

The goal was to get the fund to $15m in 15 years.

Leaning and Mitre 10 MEGA Nelson CEO Brandon Beveridge said they would keep building houses for the fund for as long as it is needed.

“We just love doing it,” said Leaning.