School thanks generous supporters after flood destroys grounds

Pam Stack, Hira School acting principal, at the creek that caused significant damage to the school and its grounds when it flooded in August 2022.

Support from the whole of New Zealand has blown away the principal of a Nelson school whose grounds were decimated by flooding.

Hira School’s grounds, particularly the creek which runs through the back of the property, were badly damaged during August’s extreme weather event, with mud covering the walkway to the pool and destroying the area around the creek.

Following the flooding, acting principal Pam Stack said she had been stunned by the outpouring of support the school has been shown, with free trips, gifts, and prizes being donated for the students.

When the school was initially closed for five days following the initial damage, the local Hira community stepped up in support, with neighbours providing fencing to cordon the damaged parts of the school, and the local volunteer fire brigade water blasting the courtyard.

Since the flooding, Crisis Intervention Group has gifted free music therapy lessons for students, and Tasman Bay Guardians offered a marine reserve research programme for the students valued at around $4000.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School in Auckland fundraised $4216.56 for the school, and schools in Canterbury have sent care packages for the students.

It was not just the students who have been the recipients of generosity. Two plants were given to each family to plant in their gardens, many of which were still damaged by the weather event, and teachers have been treated to two morning teas.

A subsided trip was offered by Teapot Valley Christian camp for the students, and the New Zealand Educational Institute paid for an expense-free trip to the Brook Sanctuary for a day.

Stack said the manaakitanga shown to the school had helped the community heal and regain a sense of normality after the weather bomb.

“We are now able to acknowledge some of the positives that have emerged from the event”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Hira School pupils Caitlyn Moynihan and James Jolly say they loved getting gifts from other schools.

Year 6 students Caitlyn Moynihan and James Jolly are experiencing their last few weeks of primary school before they head off to intermediate.

The two students said they never would have guessed their last year at Hira School would have happened the way it did.

“I thought it was going to be normal,” Caitlyn said.

After the floods, the students didn’t have their field, sandpit, or creek to play in. James said he would often play in the creek before it got washed out, catching crayfish.

However, the school was pretty much back to normal, with some happy changes. The sandpit was improved, James said.

They loved the cards and care packages from the other schools, with their favourite part being getting lollies and biscuits.

The two students said their favourite part of attending Hira School was the small amount of students and the awesome grounds to play in.

“Most schools don’t have an open creek to go into”.