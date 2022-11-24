Council votes unanimously for library restrengthening

Nelson City Council has voted unanimously for earthquake strengthening to begin on the Elma Turner Library.

Nelson City Council has unanimously voted to commence earthquake strengthening for the Elmer Turner Library, with repairs planned to take place as soon as possible.

Thursday’s council meeting saw the mayor and 12 councillors vote unanimously to approve earthquake strengthening for the central city library, valued at around $1.4 million.

The library has been closed since June after its heavy ceiling tiles were deemed a serious quake risk, with a pop-up library put in place.

Work would begin immediately on the building. While the repairs took place, the pop-up library would remain open, with the main library opened in phases, and the goal of having the riverside area reopened by January.

The riverside area of the Elma Turner library will hopefully reopen in January.

The repairs would involve upgrading the ceiling’s bracing to 67% New Building Standard (NBS) by properly clipping its tiles into frame, Mayor Nick Smith said. It would take approximately 28 weeks to complete.

As this would be the first project that involved substantial capital for the new council, it was important for them to “throw everything they had” at the project to get the library functioning again, Smith said.

Deputy Mayor Rohan O'Neill-Stevens said it was important to acknowledge the library reopening task force for the work they had done in restoring a core social service.

Additionally, library staff and volunteers had done their best over the past few months to provide a huge range of services within very little space.

While the resolution on the project gave them breathing room, it did not end the conversation on the library, O’Neill-Stevens said.

When the project was finished, the door would be open to a wider conversation about the library, said the deputy mayor.

Councillor Aaron Stallard said as key users of the Elma Turner Library were families with young children and retirees, it was paramount that their safety was taken into account.

Councillor Pete Rainey said it was important to note that the library’s restrengthening did not mean the pathway for a new community hub would be shelved.

The $1.4m project was unrelated to the new library, and was focussed on getting the Elma Turner Library reopened for public use.